Nominations have piled in for the Ely Hero Awards 2022. Judges will now shortlist the finalists for each of the 10 award categories. - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

Judges for Ely Heroes are preparing to make some tough decisions after hundreds of nominations have piled in ahead of this year’s event.

Two categories received the most nominees, which across all categories, awards organisers say consist of a range of people from different walks of life.

“We’ve got hundreds of nominations but the two most popular categories are ‘smiliest server’ and ‘most amazing professional’,” said organisers.

“If people are shortlisted, they will be contacted by judges.

“It will be tough for the judges as there are some incredible people and families that have been through very tough times.”

Nominations for this year’s Ely Hero Awards closed on July 31.

Judges will now shortlist the finalists for each of the 10 categories within around the next two weeks with each finalist being confirmed by August 31.

This year’s awards evening will be held at The Maltings, Ship Lane, Ely on Friday, September 23.