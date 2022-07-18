News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Here's how you can nominate your Ely Hero for 2022

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:52 PM July 18, 2022
Amanda Hellmann crowned The Ely Hero 2022

Amanda Hellmann was crowned The Ely Hero for 2021 at last year's Ely Heroes event for her work including helping the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. - Credit: Ely Hero Awards

It is touted as “the highlight of the night” by judges as the search for this year’s ultimate ‘Ely Hero’ award continues. 

This person may have been nominated for more than one category for Ely Heroes, but have done enough to be put forward for this accolade. 

The award will go to someone who judges believe stand out above all other nominations,” judges said.  

“The Ely Hero Award will look to reward someone who has done something truly remarkable and inspirational.” 

As well as being a role model for others, nominees would not be focussing on themselves. 

“They will have shown courage, be selfless, they won’t purposely look for praise, they will be concerned about others in need, have a desire to defend a moral cause, all without expectation of a reward,” judges added.  

“We want to celebrate and embolden this person to carry on and encourage others to do the same.” 

The Ely Hero award is one of 10 categories to choose from at this year’s event. 

Last year, a woman who delivered more than 7,500 prescriptions to vulnerable people in lockdown was crowned The Ely Hero for 2021. 

Amanda Hellmann was given four months to live after being diagnosed with a brain tumour seven years ago. 

Amanda Hellmann of AAA Motorcycle Training Littleport

Amanda Hellmann of AAA Motorcycle Training and her team had helped collect and deliver prescriptions to those most in need during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. - Credit: Supplied/Amanda Hellmann

But since then, Amanda has grown a successful business in AAA Motorcycle Training in Littleport and created ‘Safety Always Makes Sense’, a foundation to support motorcycle safety for young riders. 

During the first year of the pandemic, her team had been delivering up to 100 prescriptions a day free of charge, as well as providing Compulsory Basic Training sessions (CBT) to the public. 

Amanda and her team collected and delivered prescriptions for those shielding and vulnerable to Covid-19. 

They also collected food bank donations at Christmas and Easter. 

When judges spoke to her, they had delivered thousands of prescriptions at the cost of nothing. 

“Her passion and determination to help others really shines through, she is unstoppable!" says one of her nominators. 

Nominations for The Ely Hero award and the other nine categories close on Sunday, July 31 ahead of the main awards ceremony in September. 

To nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.     

