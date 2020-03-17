Unleash your superpowers and get your nominations in for this year’s Ely Hero Awards!

Adrian and Debbie from The Lemon Tree Deli Cafe. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY HERO AWARDS Archant

Unleash your superpowers and nominate one of your heroes from Ely.

Organisers of the annual community awards are urging people to get involved in categories ranging from Best Teacher to Sporting Hero.

And prizes are also up for grabs as a way to say thank you for nominations.

Martyn Morgan Peters was the first winner in the prize draw - promoted via the Ely Heroes Facebook page - to get coffee and cake for two at Poets House.

All nominations from Monday, March 16 until midnight on Sunday, March 29 will be placed in the next draw.

Debbie and Adrian from The Lemon Tree Deli Cafe, who were runners up in last year’s Smiliest Server category, also showed their support this week by posing with a funky promotional sign.

Nominations can be made at https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk.

Follow Ely Heroes on Facebook for more information. Entries close on Friday, April 17.