Advanced search

Unleash your superpowers and get your nominations in for this year’s Ely Hero Awards!

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 March 2020

Adrian and Debbie from The Lemon Tree Deli Cafe. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY HERO AWARDS

Adrian and Debbie from The Lemon Tree Deli Cafe. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY HERO AWARDS

Archant

Unleash your superpowers and nominate one of your heroes from Ely.

Organisers of the annual community awards are urging people to get involved in categories ranging from Best Teacher to Sporting Hero.

And prizes are also up for grabs as a way to say thank you for nominations.

Martyn Morgan Peters was the first winner in the prize draw - promoted via the Ely Heroes Facebook page - to get coffee and cake for two at Poets House.

All nominations from Monday, March 16 until midnight on Sunday, March 29 will be placed in the next draw.

You may also want to watch:

Debbie and Adrian from The Lemon Tree Deli Cafe, who were runners up in last year’s Smiliest Server category, also showed their support this week by posing with a funky promotional sign.

Nominations can be made at https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk.

Follow Ely Heroes on Facebook for more information. Entries close on Friday, April 17.

Most Read

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting the elderly and vulnerable

Residents are being urged to be aware of alleged fraudsters posing as community helpers in Canute Crescent in Ely.

Coronavirus pandemic: 16 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting the elderly and vulnerable

Residents are being urged to be aware of alleged fraudsters posing as community helpers in Canute Crescent in Ely.

Coronavirus pandemic: 16 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre on the Cambridgeshire- Suffolk border on Sunday has been named. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Unleash your superpowers and get your nominations in for this year’s Ely Hero Awards!

Adrian and Debbie from The Lemon Tree Deli Cafe. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY HERO AWARDS

Coronavirus pandemic: 16 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Cambridgeshire accountants Whiting & Partners postpone popular annual event due to coronavirus

Whiting & Partners, who have offices in Wisbech (pictured), March and Ely have postponed their annual farming seminar due to coronavirus. Picture: SUBMITTED

Man, 43, sentenced after waving imitation gun at police officers during rooftop stand-off

Phillip Emery (pictured) has been sentenced for waving an imitation gun at police officers during a rooftop stand-off. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cineworld to shut in reponse to coronavirus

Cineworld, St Neots
Drive 24