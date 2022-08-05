Teenager Presley Peters says his life has been transformed after attending music sessions with Noise Solutions, based in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Supplied by Noise Solutions

Presley Peters used to lack the confidence to even strike up a conversation with someone – but now says he is a new person thanks to a specialist music course.

The 17-year-old has Asperger’s Syndrome and has enjoyed sessions with Noise Solution, an internationally recognised social enterprise which has helped him develop musically and as a person.

Presley says he now has a new-found confidence that he never thought was possible before, and now has experience of working with a professional studio.

Last year, he received a bronze award in the BTEC Music Learner of the Year, competing against thousands of other entries from across the country.

Presley, from Great Wilbraham, said: “Before I went to Noise Solution, I found it very hard to talk to people – not just about my music, but about anything.

“I wouldn’t let anyone listen to my music in case they didn’t like it and that would ruin it for me.

“Now I love talking about it – I want everyone to listen to it! It’s really brought me out of my shell.”

Noise Solution, based in Bury St Edmunds, pairs professional musician mentors with young people facing complex issues.

The musicians then use music technology as a tool to improve participants’ confidence, motivation, and well-being.

Presley, who comes from a musical family and is named after Elvis Presley, was referred to Noise Solution by his school.

For six weeks he worked there with one of the organisation’s musicians, who was amazed to discover Presley could name seven notes in a chord with his back turned.

From there, they were able to tap into his creativity.

Presley Peters visited music producer Pete Brazier at his professional music studio Vertical Rooms, near Royston. - Credit: Supplied by Noise Solution

Presley is now set to study ICT at college in September and wants to keep music as a hobby.

Cheryl, Presley’s mum, said: “The difference in him is unbelievable.

“He’s opened up, he’s optimistic and enjoying life.

“He speaks with clarity, can’t wait to talk to people and has made his own business cards and website.”

Simon Glenister, CEO of Noise Solution. - Credit: Supplied by Noise Solution

Simon Glenister, CEO of Noise Solution, said: “It never ceases to amaze me how fundamental and life-changing the impact of sitting down with someone and helping them discover their creativity can be.

“If you then couple that with the digital tools to capture and share that journey with those they care about, so the person sees others recognising their success – that’s when stories like this occur.

“Presley has come a long way and is rightly proud but it’s the kind of outcome we see a lot.

"We’ve worked hard to create a process that works.”