East Cambridgeshire District Council urge residents to stop parking on grass verges to 'prevent damage from vehicles'

The council in East Cambridgeshire is urging drivers to stop parking on grass verges to stop damage. Picture: Andy Beecroft / GEOGRAPH Beecroft / GEOGRAPH

The district council is urging East Cambridgeshire residents to stop parking on grass verges to 'prevent damage from vehicles'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After receiving almost 30 reports since April 2018, East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) is now trying to cut down on incidents.

The reports made to ECDC by residents highlighted the state of the grass verges and mud transferred to paths and roads, due to the damage left by cars parking on wet grass.

Councillor Bill Hunt, member champion for assets at the council, said: "It can have a negative impact on not only the upkeep of the grass verges but, also safety to those using the spaces.

You may also want to watch:

"The churning up of grass from cars can create holes and ruts which can become dangerous to residents.

"With darker mornings and evenings following the clocks going back, these areas become less visible during the rush-hour period when people are travelling to work and school.

"Following an incident in my own division where parking has recently created access issues for both public transport and emergency vehicles, I would urge road users to take care and be considerate when parking their vehicles."

Since April 2018, a total of 28 reports were made to the council on this issue.

Cllr David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: "We would encourage residents to park their cars on surfaces which are more likely to withstand the seasonal weather.

"This will ensure the safety of all road users as well as the maintenance of the local street scene."