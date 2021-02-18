Published: 4:33 PM February 18, 2021

The new housing estate at Fordham - first phase under way. However Scotsdale Hill LLP says no one wants to take on a 75 bed care home originally planned there. - Credit: Hill

A company building 150 homes in an East Cambridgeshire village say they can’t find a buyer for a 75-bed care home so hope to replace it with an extra 21 homes.

Scotsdale Hill LLP has begun consultations with villagers and East Cambs Council about the changes they propose.

The map shows the area which would have housed a 75 bed care home at Fordham. Now it could be replaced with additional houses - Credit: Hill

“The care home has been marketed extensively but no prospective providers have been found,” the company said in a statement.

“It is proposed therefore to seek permission for an alternative use within this part of the site.”

Local councillor Julia Huffer urged residents of Fordham angered by the proposals, to contact the planning department at East Cambs Council.

"I have spoken to East Cambs this morning and would ask anyone who has concerns regarding the removal of the care home on the Scotsdale’s site to please register your objections with the planning department in the usual way,” she told villagers.

“Just log onto the planning portal and follow the links to the Scotsdale application and register your remarks. I can’t do this on my own I do need residents to speak up if they aren’t happy. Without evidence of disquiet, it’s just me moaning.”

In August 2018 Scotsdale Hill LLP obtained outline consent for the 150 homes, a 75-bed care home, local shop and “medical consultation facility”.

Reserved matters for phase 1, comprising 97 homes and the shop, were approved in April 2019. Development has been proceeding on site with phase 1.

When Scotsdale Hill consulted on their original application, they concluded that support for the shop and care home “was largely unanimous”.

Officers at East Cambs first explained how the care home at Fordham would absorb employment requirements for the site. - Credit: ECDC

And they told the council that “parties have already expressed an interesting in taking on the care and the local Co-op will have the option of relocating to the site”.

Planning officers in recommending it for approval noted that “the significant benefits of the scheme outweigh any adverse impact on the visual amenity of the area”.

The council also concluded that a care home and a shop “satisfies the proposal to incorporate an element of employment provision”. The developers confirmed that the care home and shop would provide “economic benefits” through providing jobs on 1.5 hectares of the 9.2-hectare site.

East Cambs planning officers reported that its policies “limit the number of residential units on the site to 150, indicating that additional dwellings on the core garden centre area would not be supported”.