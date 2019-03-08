Advanced search

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

PUBLISHED: 13:19 13 March 2019

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

A man has been jailed for a one-punch killing outside a pub after he drank at least eight pints of cider.

Dennis Hurworth, 31, began drinking in the Brook, in Brookfields, Cambridge, where he worked as a chef, at about 4pm on August 17.

During the evening he was joined by Christopher Frost, 31, of Lode in Cambridgeshire, and they continued drinking together.

A tab set up by Hurworth showed he purchased 11 pints of cider and it is believed he drank at least eight.

Witnesses described the pair “play-fighting” inside the pub and the beer garden and were told to calm down.

When they left at about 11.30pm they had a short disagreement and Hurworth punched Mr Frost, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

Hurworth said “I only punched him once” in front of a number of people and then left the area.

Bystanders began giving first aid to Mr Frost before paramedics arrived and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead the following morning.

When officers went to Hurworth’s home in Nuns Way, Cambridge, he tried to flee but was arrested close by.

Today (13 March) at Cambridge Crown Court he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for four years.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: “This case tragically demonstrates the devastating consequences one punch can have.

“Every weekend people, often fuelled by excessive quantities of alcohol, feel it is acceptable to get involved in violence. I hope the details of this case will make people think twice about their actions. Even one punch can kill.

“Our sympathies go to the family of Mr Frost, who I know will never fully recover from his loss.”

In a statement Mr Frost’s family said: “The loss felt throughout our family is impossible to describe. We’re devastated by the loss of our beloved Chris.

“We ask that our privacy is respected as we continue to grieve. We would like to thank and commend both the police and the staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital for their incredible support and care.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

