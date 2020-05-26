Advanced search

Man who died in HGV crash on the A10 at Waterbeach is named

PUBLISHED: 15:09 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 26 May 2020

Nigel Goodwin died in a serious collision earlier this month between two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach. Image: Supplied

Archant

Police have named the man who died in a collision involving two HGVs on the A10 at Waterbeach earlier this month.

Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Hungtindon Road, Lolworth died as a result of his injuries last Wednesday (May 20).

Paying tribute, his family said: “He was a loving husband and a wonderful dad he will be very sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Emergency services were called to the collision on Thursday May 14 at around 10.30am. Mr Goodwin, one of the drivers, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Police are appealing for information.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 93 of 14 May.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

