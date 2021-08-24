Photographer highlights 'incredible' images with competition
- Credit: ANNAMARIE
A photographer from Ely has picked the first three "amazing" winners of her new competition and commended their "incredible" photos.
Nicky Still, who has lived in the city for 21 years and got into photography two years ago, set up the contest via her StillPhotography Facebook page a month ago.
"I thought it would be nice to do a competition and get my group members involved by sharing their photos," she said.
She is "so pleased with the outcome" and said that picking the top three was "tricky to decide as I had a lot of incredible photos".
The winning three photos were taken by Sarah Sammons, James Cook and Annamarie Day, who she said a "massive congratulations to.
"They are absolutely amazing and I am so thrilled to be able to showcase my members' photos."