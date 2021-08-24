News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Photographer highlights 'incredible' images with competition

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:48 PM August 24, 2021   
Reba the cat by Annamarie at Ely market

Reba the cat by Annamarie. "This photo always puts a smile on my face," she said. "Ely marketplace with my cat Reba; she's missed her fuss since lockdown." - Credit: ANNAMARIE

A photographer from Ely has picked the first three "amazing" winners of her new competition and commended their "incredible" photos.

Nicky Still, who has lived in the city for 21 years and got into photography two years ago, set up the contest via her StillPhotography Facebook page a month ago.

"I thought it would be nice to do a competition and get my group members involved by sharing their photos," she said. 

Broken fence by Sarah Sammons

Broken fence by Sarah Sammons: "I had a day out with my best friend after my covid jab. It reminds me that even though I have ME and might be a little broken, I'm still needed and able to give some support. Just like the fence, need the broken gate to stay even a little upright" - Credit: SARAH SAMMONS

She is "so pleased with the outcome" and said that picking the top three was "tricky to decide as I had a lot of incredible photos".

The winning three photos were taken by Sarah Sammons, James Cook and Annamarie Day, who she said a "massive congratulations to. 

"They are absolutely amazing and I am so thrilled to be able to showcase my members' photos."

Sandcastle by James Cook. He says "a day out at the beach - you can't beat the peaceful sound of crashing waves".

Sandcastle by James Cook. He says "a day out at the beach - you can't beat the peaceful sound of crashing waves". - Credit: JAMES COOK


Ely News

