Published: 1:00 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 1:14 PM June 8, 2021

Teacher and father-of-two Nick Williams has raised thousands of pounds for charity by completing a 250km running challenge. - Credit: KING'S ELY

An Ely teacher and father-of-two has raised more than £3,500 for a charity close to his heart by completing a 250-kilometre running challenge.

Nick Williams set himself the challenge of running five kilometres for 50 consecutive days in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society after his dad, Tudor, was diagnosed with dementia five years ago.

Nick, who is head of economics and a business studies teacher at King’s Ely Senior, finished his 50th five kilometre run on May 16 and says he is overwhelmed to have raised £3,536 in donations.

When he started the challenge, Nick says he had no idea how physically and emotionally challenging it would be.

“But the huge positives have been the tremendous support I have received from people,” he said.

Nick added that support has ranged from ‘well done, keep going’ to people talking intimately about their family and their experience of dementia/Alzheimer’s.

Nick’s personal fitness has improved too, having lost 10 kilograms in weight.

The runs also gave him “that rare thing of I-time, which has been great to help me recalibrate my thoughts and feelings of the past year.”

He added that, during his time running, Nick has had happy thoughts being outside appreciating the countryside, as well as thoughts of anger, sadness and loss of the last good year with his father.

“This experience has been incredibly meditative and one which I am incredibly thankful for,” he said.

The hardest part physically, though, was day 40 when Nick’s hamstring tore: “The level 3 tear prevented me from running for four days.

“I walked/hobbled five kilometres determined not to give up. The last six days I could only run at a very moderate pace.”

As the sponsorship built up, Nick said he felt more determined than ever to complete the challenge – so much so that he ran the last 500 metres with his five-year-old daughter, Ellie.

“This was a very special moment for me and my family,” added Nick, whose original fundraising target was £1,000.

“And I even had a lovely socially distanced party with my neighbours and felt proud of what I had achieved.”

Nick added that he will definitely keep running and is even considering the idea of another fundraising challenge in 2022.

