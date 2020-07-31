Advanced search

Competition launched for an NHS worker to win their dream wedding

PUBLISHED: 13:01 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 12 May 2020

Chippenham Park and its suppliers have launched a competition for an NHS worker to win their dream wedding next year. Images: Supplied

Chippenham Park and its suppliers have launched a competition for an NHS worker to win their dream wedding next year. Images: Supplied

Supplied

A stunning wedding venue and its suppliers are offering an NHS worker the chance to to win a dream wedding next year.

Chippenham Park, near Newmarket, has collaborated with its wedding suppliers to offer an NHS worker the chance to win a dream wedding next year. Image: SuppliedChippenham Park, near Newmarket, has collaborated with its wedding suppliers to offer an NHS worker the chance to win a dream wedding next year. Image: Supplied

Chippenham Park, near Newmarket, and 20 of its suppliers are offering the package as a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff for their dedication and commitment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The average wedding can now cost around £25,000 and the prize includes a bridal gown up to the value of £1,500 from Blush in Ely as well as professional photography, catering, decorations and entertainment.

It even includes the hire of a confetti pony, which carries the confetti until it is ready to be thrown at the end of the marriage ceremony.

Natasha Munday, who is a wedding planner for Blossom Wedding Planning and is coordinating the competition said: “This is our way of giving back to our amazing NHS workers who are have been working so hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Blush Ely has agreed to offer a wedding dress up to the value of £1,500 as part of a competition for an NHS worker to win their dream wedding. Image: SuppliedBlush Ely has agreed to offer a wedding dress up to the value of £1,500 as part of a competition for an NHS worker to win their dream wedding. Image: Supplied

“Many of us are able to work from home, but they can’t and are risking their own lives to help patients fighting the virus.”

To enter, at least one person in the couple needs to be working for the NHS. They complete an application form, which includes a section where they have to explain why they should win the prize.

The closing date of the competition is midnight on July 31, 2020 and the winners are announced two days later on August 2, 2020.

Entrants need to be aware that Wednesday, April 7 2020 is the set date for the wedding and NHS identification must be submitted with the application form.

The competition wedding package includes 'Joey the Confetti Pony', a shetland which holds confetti until its ready to be thrown after the wedding ceremony. Image: SubmittedThe competition wedding package includes 'Joey the Confetti Pony', a shetland which holds confetti until its ready to be thrown after the wedding ceremony. Image: Submitted

The wedding industry is one of many sectors which have been hit hard during the coronavirus lockdown. Many couples have chosen to either cancel or postponed their special days despite months or even years of planning.

Natasha said: “It has been hard for everyone involved, and that’s why it’s amazing so many suppliers have been so generous with their contributions towards this prize.

“For one lucky couple, it will make one of the happiest days of their lives even more special.”

Visit the website to enter and for the competition’s full terms and conditions.

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Residents flock to Fen recycling centre as sites across county reopen

Queues of people were seen waiting to visit the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech on Monday (May 11) as all nine sites across Cambridgeshire reopen for the first time since March. Picture: IAN CARTER

'Jason was always there, leading from the front' - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Ely residents celebrate Eel Day in their own creative way during coronavirus lockdown

Residents of West End and Fieldside celebrated Ely Eel Day in their own way despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Neighbours put up eel-themed decorations in their windows. Picture: PHILIPPA HAZELL

Former county council leader says lockdown 'infringes our basic human rights' and wants restrictions lifted

FLASHBACK: to 2016: Walk about with BBC radio broadbasting live on people's view on the election, Councillor Nick Clarke.

