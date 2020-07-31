Competition launched for an NHS worker to win their dream wedding

A stunning wedding venue and its suppliers are offering an NHS worker the chance to to win a dream wedding next year.

Chippenham Park, near Newmarket, and 20 of its suppliers are offering the package as a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff for their dedication and commitment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The average wedding can now cost around £25,000 and the prize includes a bridal gown up to the value of £1,500 from Blush in Ely as well as professional photography, catering, decorations and entertainment.

It even includes the hire of a confetti pony, which carries the confetti until it is ready to be thrown at the end of the marriage ceremony.

Natasha Munday, who is a wedding planner for Blossom Wedding Planning and is coordinating the competition said: “This is our way of giving back to our amazing NHS workers who are have been working so hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many of us are able to work from home, but they can’t and are risking their own lives to help patients fighting the virus.”

To enter, at least one person in the couple needs to be working for the NHS. They complete an application form, which includes a section where they have to explain why they should win the prize.

The closing date of the competition is midnight on July 31, 2020 and the winners are announced two days later on August 2, 2020.

Entrants need to be aware that Wednesday, April 7 2020 is the set date for the wedding and NHS identification must be submitted with the application form.

The wedding industry is one of many sectors which have been hit hard during the coronavirus lockdown. Many couples have chosen to either cancel or postponed their special days despite months or even years of planning.

Natasha said: “It has been hard for everyone involved, and that’s why it’s amazing so many suppliers have been so generous with their contributions towards this prize.

“For one lucky couple, it will make one of the happiest days of their lives even more special.”

Visit the website to enter and for the competition’s full terms and conditions.