NHS staff at Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely, get a Mothers’ Day surprise lunch courtesy of Indian restaurateur Amin Haque

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE Archant

An Indian restaurant owner showed his appreciation of NHS workers by taking them a special lunch today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely delivered free Indian take away meals to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely.

Jeremy Reeve of the Federation of Small Businesses said: “Amin wanted to thank all the staff for working on Mother’s Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us.”

Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE Amin Haque owner of Le Spice Indian restaurant in Fore Hill Ely is taking free Indian take aways to Ely Hospital today to thank all the staff for working on Mothers Day and to acknowledge the hard work the NHS are doing for us. Picture; JEREMY REEVE

Mr Reeve has been busy supporting businesses across East Cambridgeshire faced with the biggest crisis of their lives.

He says he remains passionate about helping business owners, particularly at this time.

You may also want to watch: