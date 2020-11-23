Advanced search

£50m re-development of Ely hospital unveiled - work could start in a year if Government agrees funding

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 23 November 2020

Health chief Matthew Winn (centre) and Lucy Frazer MP coming together to fight for £50m funding to modernise the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely.

Health chief Matthew Winn (centre) and Lucy Frazer MP coming together to fight for £50m funding to modernise the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely.

Archant

Health chiefs are to pitch for a £50m re-development of the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely, and work could start within a year.

Health chief Matthew Winn and Lucy Frazer MP coming together to fight for £50m funding to modernise the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely. This is an early artist's impression of the proposals.Health chief Matthew Winn and Lucy Frazer MP coming together to fight for £50m funding to modernise the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely. This is an early artist's impression of the proposals.

Despite the massive upheaval whilst work is carried out, the hospital will continue existing services whilst the new facilities are built.

Matthew Winn, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which owns the hospital site, believes the work will secure health services at Ely for generations to come.

He said it will “deliver more day surgery, outpatient, diagnostic and urgent (but not emergency) care services, closer to people’s homes”.

Health chiefs cautioned against any possibility of an A&E department opening there.

Health chief Matthew Winn and Lucy Frazer MP coming together to fight for £50m funding to modernise the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely. This is a preliminary sketch of the site plans.Health chief Matthew Winn and Lucy Frazer MP coming together to fight for £50m funding to modernise the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely. This is a preliminary sketch of the site plans.

“This isn’t the case – the redevelopment does not include an A&E facility,” said one trust source.

£50million is a ball park figure for the modernisation and re-building of the hospital with initial cost calculated at between £45-49million.

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer promised to “engage with local organisations as they develop their plans, and I will make every effort to secure the necessary funding at a national level”.

Mr Winn expects the re-development to take three years and hopes that work can start at the end of 2021.

Here's the projected time scale for re-development of Princess of Wales hospital, Ely.Here's the projected time scale for re-development of Princess of Wales hospital, Ely.

“A planning application will be submitted in the New Year,” he said.

“There has been a broad consensus of support for redevelopment of the hospital for several years from local commissioners and providers of services on site and other key stakeholders.”

He said the plans would achieve:

Modern premises to replace out-dated facilities (retaining the day surgery unit)

More day surgery, outpatient, diagnostic and urgent (but not emergency) care services, closer to people’s homes. All current services will remain on the hospital site

More joined-up care across health and social care services, including for frail elderly people and those living with long term conditions

More physical space to meet the needs of a growing population, reducing the need for people to travel to Cambridge for some services

A new car park (no more than four levels) to address the lack of parking on site

Harnessing of digital technology to deliver modern healthcare including virtual consultations

He added: “Our partners are also exploring opportunities to use the site for other community priorities such as a care home to meet the needs of residents.

Ms Frazer said: “Ensuring that first-class health services are available within proximity is a critical local need.

“To ensure this, it is vital that we expand access to services to those in and around Ely, improving access to integrated services, including outpatient, diagnostic, and urgent care.”

Covid-19 restrictions preclude residents being invited to view initial plans face to face.

However, people are encouraged to visit Cambridgeshire Community Services (CCS) NHS Trust’s website between December 1-14 to view a virtual exhibition and share their feedback prior to submission of the planning application.

You may also want to watch:

Two online virtual engagement events will be held to provide an opportunity to find out more and ask questions about the site redevelopment. Information on the dates, times, and details for accessing these online events will be available on the website from December 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

£50m re-development of Ely hospital unveiled - work could start in a year if Government agrees funding

Health chief Matthew Winn (centre) and Lucy Frazer MP coming together to fight for £50m funding to modernise the Princess of Wales hospital, Ely.

Covid and culture discussed as part of Cambridge Literary Festival’s winter events

Composer Shirley J Thompson. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Literary Festival

Mother’s pantry pulls village together after government school meals snub

Rachel Guy has been running a pantry from her home in Sutton since the start of the October half-term school holidays, and has continued to do so. Rachel is pictured with husband Ieuan and children Isaac, Olivia, Toby and Teddy. Picture: SUPPLIED/RACHEL GUY

Couple’s 200 mile journey reunites them with their beloved cocker spaniel stolen six years ago

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Tickets on sale for Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics concert at Newmarket

Pete Tong will present Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses. Picture: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com