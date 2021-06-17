Published: 12:15 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM June 17, 2021

NHS encourages people to book their Covid-19 jabs as there is a "plentiful supply" of vaccines available across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: IAN BURT

The NHS is encouraging young people to book their Covid-19 jabs as there is a "plentiful supply" of vaccines available across Cambridgeshire.

Dr David Vickers is medical director of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs the large-scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

He said: “We currently have plentiful supply of the Astra Zeneca vaccine for people who need their second dose, as well as Pfizer vaccines for people booking their first dose.

He added that vaccines are "extremely safe and effective; I’d encourage anyone who has been invited to book their first or second dose to do so, and join the millions of people who have already had theirs.

“Anyone aged 23 and over can book their vaccination and we expect everyone aged 18 and over will be eligible to book an appointment by the end of the week.

You may also want to watch:

“Levels of infection in young people are rising nationally and we know that Covid can have long term implications, so it’s really important young people do book their first jabs as soon as they are invited.

“No-one is safe until everyone has had their two doses – it’s our only way out of lockdown.”

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Millions of people are now benefiting from protection from the virus.

"This has contributed to dramatic falls in infections, hospitalisations and deaths across the country.

“But it’s important that everyone has two doses and appointments have been brought forward from 12 to 8 weeks for people aged 40 and over, and those who are clinically vulnerable.”

“This will ensure people have the strongest possible protection from the virus at an earlier opportunity, so I strongly urge anyone in these groups who hasn’t booked their second dose yet to do so.”

Anyone aged 23 and over can book their vaccination appointment via nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119.