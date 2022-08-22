NHS call on young superheroes to design a logo of bravery

The NHS is calling for young superheroes from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to design their bravery logo - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The NHS is calling for young "superheroes" to design a new logo for its bravery badges and certificates.

NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has asked children to design a logo for the bravery awards they give to the hundreds of children who are patients at minor injury units in Doddington, Ely and Wisbech.

A spokesman said: “We are always impressed by your bravery, so we would like to present a special bravery badge and certificate to any children we see.

“The problem is - we don’t have a design. And this is where we need your help.”

Designs can be drawn by hand and then scanned into a digital file, or created digitally.

The deadline is August 31. Entries can be emailed to erica.warner@cpft.nhs.uk. The competition is open to children aged four to 16.