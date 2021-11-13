The poignancy of the unveiling of a memorial window to remember fallen airmen, roofs lifted off in gales and a new vicar rebukes villagers for falling into “evil ways”.

A glimpse into the past – as always with thanks to Mike Petty and his Fenland History on Facebook.

Memorial to 19,000 airmen – Ely Standard November -11th 1955

Memorial window in Ely cathedral to Nos 2,3,8 and 100 Groups Bomber Command t - Credit: Ely Cathedral

“To us Ely Cathedral spelled the way to home and loved ones. To those who never returned their last sight of Ely was the last glimpse of their heritage”.

In these words, Vice Marshal McKee expressed what Ely Cathedral meant during the Second World War to airmen flying from aerodromes in the vicinity

At the unveiling of a memorial window in the cathedral to Nos 2,3,8 and 100 Groups Bomber Command the Dean was handed four Rolls of Honour bound in Royal Air Force blue with gold lettering, in which are inscribed the names of the 19,000 dead of the four groups.

The worst gale in memory - Ely Standard - November 8th 1957

Ely Standard November 8th 1957 - Credit: Ely Standard

A gale said by many to have been the worst in memory, took an enormous toll causing various degrees of damage to hundreds of homes and properties.

The heaviest hit building in Ely was the Majestic cinema, where 12 feet of corrugated asbestos sheeting was ripped from the roof.

A Little Downham family were awakened by a tremendous crash and discovered that a sheet of galvanised iron from a pigsty had been hurled through their kitchen window.

A Chatteris man breathed a sigh of relief when he found that his garage had been lifted up and deposited nearby without even scratching his new car which was still standing on the garage site.

Josh hangs up his binoculars - Cambridge News - November 10th 1983

.Josh Scott in his wild-fowling days - Credit: Archant

Josh Scott has hung up his gun and binoculars and said goodbye to the life-style that has supported his family for more than 100 years.

It was Josh who introduced rounding up cattle on a scrambler motor cycle and jumping the ditches around Welney.

In 1967 his life changed dramatically when he joined forces with Sir Peter Scott and set up the Wild Fowl Trust Refuge in Welney where he has been warden.

Rector would rebuke parishioners warning – Cambridge News - November 13th 1906

New rector Rev Stitt not afraid to hand out a rebuke to wayward parishioners - Credit: Archant

There was a crowd at Stretham parish church when the Rev S. Stewart Stitt was instituted and inducted to the cure of souls.

The Bishop of Ely said it was a new opportunity for some who had stayed away from the house of prayer.

The coming of the new vicar was the opportunity when they could turn over a new and a happier leaf in their life.

It would be his duty to sometimes to rebuke when he saw them falling into evil ways.

Tractor Restrictions - Ely Standard - November 10th 1933

Ely Farmers’ Union discussed regulations governing motor lorry and tractor drivers.

As the law stands at present no person under 21 years of age is allowed to drive either a motor lorry or a tractor along or across any public highway.

This proved a source of considerable inconvenience to the majority of farmers; many farms being divided by public highway.

The keenest and best tractor drivers were lads from 17 to 21 years of age and the regulations should be changed.

Witchford Incendiary Fire - Ely Chronicle October 10 1846

On Sunday night last, about 1 o’clock, a fire broke out on the premises of Mr John Cole, of Witchford, and consumed seven stacks of corn.

Not being able to get water, no effort could be made to put out the fire, which was occasioned doubtless by the act of some vile incendiary.

He, by his cowardly and abominable deeds, adds to the scarcity of food, which is already being felt in consequence of the high price of provisions.

If we may judge from the tone of feeling expressed by the inhabitants, we should not be surprised to see the wicked fellow who occasions so much mischief cast into the flame he maliciously creates, should he be caught at his damnable work.

Pig Killing contest - Ely Chronicle - September 19 1846

A strong muster of Knights of the Cleaver took place at Ely, to see a match come off between Hall, of Cambridge, and Thomas Shearman, of Ely, for £15 a side.

He who could scald, dress, and clean two 10 stone pigs in the best style in the shortest space of time to be declared the winner.

An umpire having been appointed, and arrangements completed, Hall won the toss for the choice of pigs.

Shearman was declared the winner, much to the annoyance of many of Hall’s friends, who were sanguine of his success.

Wisbech’s Famous False Tooth-man – Cambridge News - November 11th 1903

Few firms possess so high a reputation for the manufacture and fitting of artificial molars as Messrs F.W. Bradley of Wisbech.

Times have changed since the days when ‘false teeth’ were a disfigurement. They can now be fitted so perfectly that detection is practically impossible.

Mr Bradley has proved that it is possible to execute high-class work at reasonable charges.