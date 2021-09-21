Published: 2:18 PM September 21, 2021

A search is being launched to create a permanent home for Newmarket market.

A review of the market’s operation has been carried out looking at the benefits and issues faced by its move to the High Street which was agreed with various partners, including the traders themselves.

While the market has been successful the review has highlighted a growing risk with the stalls on the highway which needs action.

This is also combined with weather conditions unusual to the High Street which has, at times, made it hard to set up stalls directly next to a busy road.

To look at the best way to tackle this and keep the benefits of a successful market, a temporary move will take place to the Market Square Car Park from Tuesday 28 September.

Extra measures will be taken to make sure people know of the change and encourage people to visit the market at the temporary site.

A move back to the High Street has not been ruled out either and the review will look at what measures would be needed to permanently reduce the risk on that area.

In looking to find a permanent home and the measures needed West Suffolk Council will work closely with Newmarket Town Council, traders, Newmarket BID Love Newmarket, Newmarket Vision and partners such as Suffolk County Council.

In finding the site partners will need to take into consideration issues such as how best to help local residents and businesses.

Also, it will need to consider constraints like maintaining access for emergency vehicles to get through and not impeding adjacent businesses or residential properties.

Cllr Peter Stevens, Portfolio Holder for Operations, said: “We are committed to and have invested heavily in creating a thriving market in Newmarket and will continue to do so.

“The Council recognises and supports the vital role it plays in supporting economic growth and local traders – both current and new - as well as the mental and physical health of residents.

“The move back to the Market Square car park is only temporary and we look forward to working closely with partners and traders to find a permanent solution which could include being back on the High Street.”