Published: 6:30 AM February 10, 2021

The benefits to young people of close contact with horses and ponies are well known.

The soon-to-be-launched Newmarket Pony Academy (NPA) will give young people in and around Newmarket the opportunity to make the most of these benefits.

Despite being the headquarters of racing, Newmarket does not currently provide an opportunity for its young people to learn to ride unless they are fortunate enough to have family involvement.

The Newmarket Pony Academy (NPA) seeks to change this.

The team at the British Racing School (BRS), where the NPA will be based, has been working with local schools, West Suffolk Council and Godolphin to bring the dream of the Academy to fruition.

Following a successful pilot and thanks to the generosity of The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust and Godolphin, the project is now set to become reality.

The NPA, which is set to launch in April, will operate a range of programmes to meet the needs of different groups of young people.

NEWMARKET PONY ACADEMY