News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Letter: New pony academy set to launch

Logo Icon

Newmarket Pony Academy

Published: 6:30 AM February 10, 2021   
Newmarket Pony Racing Academy 

Newmarket Pony Racing Academy - Credit: Newmarket Pony Racing Academy 

The benefits to young people of close contact with horses and ponies are well known. 

The soon-to-be-launched Newmarket Pony Academy (NPA) will give young people in and around Newmarket the opportunity to make the most of these benefits. 

Despite being the headquarters of racing, Newmarket does not currently provide an opportunity for its young people to learn to ride unless they are fortunate enough to have family involvement.  

The Newmarket Pony Academy (NPA) seeks to change this.  

The team at the British Racing School (BRS), where the NPA will be based, has been working with local schools, West Suffolk Council and Godolphin to bring the dream of the Academy to fruition.  

You may also want to watch:

Following a successful pilot and thanks to the generosity of The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust and Godolphin, the project is now set to become reality.  

The NPA, which is set to launch in April, will operate a range of programmes to meet the needs of different groups of young people. 

Most Read

  1. 1 8,500 homes for 'garden town' on Cambridgeshire border
  2. 2 Tyler Goodjohn in 'real and raw' documentary - without the porn!
  3. 3 Stained glass windows destroyed during break-ins at four churches
  1. 4 Councillor in the Eye of a storm
  2. 5 £100,000 amphibious ‘beast from the east’ to help flood victims in the Fens
  3. 6 Lucy Frazer MP: Update on the Covid vaccine rollout
  4. 7 Chest pain man who 'didn't want to be a burden' recovers from heart attack
  5. 8 ‘She is an inspiration’ - heartfelt message for supportive grandmother
  6. 9 Council tops 75 per cent housing delivery threshold test
  7. 10 Volunteer group commended for supporting vulnerable in pandemic

NEWMARKET PONY ACADEMY 

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vasile ‘Cristian’ Chiorean, 48, of Old Rope Walk, Haverhill, was the driver of a Shogun who died in the fatal collision on the A505 yesterday (Tuesday).

Tribute to crash victim who had 'infectious laugh and smile'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Newham Street car park in Ely is getting a new lease of life. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

City centre car park to get ‘new lease of life’ in refurbishment project

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A woman was struck with a bat when several men forced their way into her home in High Street, Longstanton. 

Woman struck with bat in home burglary

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
This stunning three-bed cottage located just five miles from Ely railway station is on the market for offers in the region of £365,000.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Inside this picturesque three-bed cottage complete with stone flooring

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus