Richard raises more than £5,000 for Injured Jockeys Fund

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM June 30, 2022
Richard Freeman (pictured R) from Newmarket has raised over £5,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF).

A man from Newmarket who has a background in horse riding, combined business with pleasure to raise more than £5,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF). 

Richard Freeman, who works as a bloodstock insurance broker for Lycetts but enjoys horse riding in his spare time, took part in a charity horse race at Newbury on Al Shaqab Lockinge Day to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

He was one of 12 riders taking part in the 10-furlong race and raised £5,290 in total after Lycetts parent company, Benefact Group, match-funded the money he raised. 

Richard said: “I have long been aware of the vitally important role the IJF performs in supporting riders and their families in horseracing and the wider equestrian sphere. 

“Before entering the world of insurance, I had a long background in horse riding; in fact, I still ride out each morning before heading into the office.” 

