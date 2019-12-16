Advanced search

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

PUBLISHED: 12:57 16 December 2019

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Archant

A man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed for a year.

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

A man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed for a year.

Ilir Aga, 37, filled his four bedroom house in Fordham Road, Newmarket, with cannabis plants and was operating a "sophisticated operation."

However, officers conducted a drugs warrant on April 25 and found the haul filling every bedroom and two outbuildings.

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

He pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Cambridge Crown Court on December 2 and was sentenced to a year in prison.

PC Alan Tregilgas said: "This was a sophisticated operation that would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets. I am pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Aga has been jailed.

"I hope this sends a clear message that we will work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts.

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

"If you suspect somebody is involved in drug production or dealing, you can report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency."

You may also want to watch:

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Successful launch night for Soham pub saved from closure

A pub in Soham that was saved from closure has reopened under new management. Picture: ROBERT BARNES

Most Read

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Successful launch night for Soham pub saved from closure

A pub in Soham that was saved from closure has reopened under new management. Picture: ROBERT BARNES

Latest from the Ely Standard

Christmas concerts bring joy to all the family in Ely

Wonderful Christmas concerts brought joy to audiences in Ely with Littleport Brass Band and Ely Choral Society. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays

Shopkeepers brighten up Ely with wartime window displays. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

It’s a jolly Christmas at Ely’s Sessions House as Father Christmas visits

Father Christmas brought festive cheer to children who visited him at Sessions House in Ely this weekend. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists