Jail for man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Archant

A man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed for a year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

A man who used four bedrooms and two outbuildings to grow almost £400,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed for a year.

Ilir Aga, 37, filled his four bedroom house in Fordham Road, Newmarket, with cannabis plants and was operating a "sophisticated operation."

However, officers conducted a drugs warrant on April 25 and found the haul filling every bedroom and two outbuildings.

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

He pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Cambridge Crown Court on December 2 and was sentenced to a year in prison.

PC Alan Tregilgas said: "This was a sophisticated operation that would have put a lot of cannabis on the streets. I am pleased we have managed to disrupt this and that Aga has been jailed.

"I hope this sends a clear message that we will work hard to find and destroy cannabis farms and put the people behind them before the courts.

Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE Ilir Aga, of Fordham Road, Newmarket, filled his four bedroom house and two outbuildings with cannabis plants worth almost £400,000. He has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

"If you suspect somebody is involved in drug production or dealing, you can report it to us online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency."

You may also want to watch: