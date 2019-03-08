Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New village charity receives valuable donation from private home developer

PUBLISHED: 11:26 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 28 June 2019

The newly-formed Little Thetford Friendship Club received a valuable donation from Annington recently. Picture: LAURA HELLON

The newly-formed Little Thetford Friendship Club received a valuable donation from Annington recently. Picture: LAURA HELLON

Archant

One of the UK's largest private property developers has pledged its support to a new charity near Ely.

Annington have donated £500 to help purchase a data projector and screen for the newly-formed Little Thetford Friendship Club, which launched in April.

The donation was presented to the charity at a special session last month, which offers regular support for members of the community aged 60 and over in a bid to combat loneliness amongst village residents.

Jackie Lamb, member of the Little Thetford Friendship club which is backed by Age UK, said: "The donation of the data screen and project increases the range of events we can put on for our members.

You may also want to watch:

"The trustees would like to thank Annington for their donation; their support of our new initiative has been immense!"

Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, said: "Community is at the heart of what we do, which is why we are proud to be able to support the launch and help them get off to a good start by enabling them to purchase much-needed equipment."

Annington owns over 40,000 homes across England and Wales and are currently working on the Cawdle Meadows development in Little Thetford.

The Little Thetford Friendship Club meets every second Monday from 10.30am-1pm in the Little Thetford Village Hall.

Most Read

Proposed bid for government funding to unlock A10 dualling between Cambridge and Ely backed by Mayor Palmer

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta’s expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Do you know this man? Transport police want to question him after he got off train at Peterborough and allegedly assaulted a member of staff

Do you know who this man is? British Transport Police are investigating an assault at Peterborough station where a member of rail staff was punched by a man who had no ticket, would like to identify him in connection with the incident. Picture; BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Most Read

Proposed bid for government funding to unlock A10 dualling between Cambridge and Ely backed by Mayor Palmer

The A10 between Ely and Cambridge is one of the main priorities of Mayor James Palmer. He hopes it will be dualled. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Life sentence for murderer who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta’s expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Do you know this man? Transport police want to question him after he got off train at Peterborough and allegedly assaulted a member of staff

Do you know who this man is? British Transport Police are investigating an assault at Peterborough station where a member of rail staff was punched by a man who had no ticket, would like to identify him in connection with the incident. Picture; BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Governing body of The Harbour special school quits ahead of Ofsted report that questions use of restraint and brands school ‘inadequate’ on all fronts

The Harbour special school at Wilburton that has been labelled inadequate in every area by a team of Ofsted inspectors. All governors resigned en bloc ahead of the Ofsted inspection in March. Picture; THE HARBOUR

Crowds flock in numbers as Wilburton Beer Festival roars to success

Crowds flocked to the Wilburton Beer Festival last weekend to enjoy the range of alcohol, entertainment and other activities taking place. Picture: FACEBOOK/WILBURTON BEER FESTIVAL

New village charity receives valuable donation from private home developer

The newly-formed Little Thetford Friendship Club received a valuable donation from Annington recently. Picture: LAURA HELLON

Driver charged with causing death by dangerous driving of veterinary nurse Rachel Radwell in 2am collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge

Rachel Radwell, 46, was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a black Range Rover. Picture; ARCHANT

Have you seen missing Andre? Police believe he could be in the Swaffham Bulbeck area

Can you help police find missing Andre Douglas? Officers believe he may have travelled towards Swaffham Bulbeck or the surrounding villages. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists