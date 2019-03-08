New village charity receives valuable donation from private home developer

One of the UK's largest private property developers has pledged its support to a new charity near Ely.

Annington have donated £500 to help purchase a data projector and screen for the newly-formed Little Thetford Friendship Club, which launched in April.

The donation was presented to the charity at a special session last month, which offers regular support for members of the community aged 60 and over in a bid to combat loneliness amongst village residents.

Jackie Lamb, member of the Little Thetford Friendship club which is backed by Age UK, said: "The donation of the data screen and project increases the range of events we can put on for our members.

"The trustees would like to thank Annington for their donation; their support of our new initiative has been immense!"

Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, said: "Community is at the heart of what we do, which is why we are proud to be able to support the launch and help them get off to a good start by enabling them to purchase much-needed equipment."

Annington owns over 40,000 homes across England and Wales and are currently working on the Cawdle Meadows development in Little Thetford.

The Little Thetford Friendship Club meets every second Monday from 10.30am-1pm in the Little Thetford Village Hall.