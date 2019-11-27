Advanced search

G's of Barway to create workers' 'village' on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

PUBLISHED: 10:20 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 27 November 2019

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

Gs

Cambridgeshire's biggest employer of seasonal workers - G's of Barway - is to create a workers' village on a 28 acre site near Prickwillow to house nearly 600 people.

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It’s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: GsBetter housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It’s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: Gs

It will be developed at Wings Hostel - which has 78 portacabins and 408 workers - and is the least popular among seasonal workers.

In its place will be 148 caravans/cabins with a 'village' shop, washing machines and drying areas, BBQ space and a smoking shelter.

G's point out that some of their top crews earned £800 per week this year "so the old age argument that agriculture is looking to attract 'cheap labour' is certainly not a valid point any longer".

Hourly rates average £10 and many earn the equivalent of £450 a week for a 45 hour week.

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It’s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: GsBetter housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It’s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: Gs

But housing is vital and "we are undeniably reliant on a constant and reliable seasonal workforce and will always be investing to remain competitive".

G's say they have invested around £10m over the past 15 years to ensure their accommodation offer is competitive.

You may also want to watch:

The new facilities will mean an end to communal showers and toilets some distance from sleeping accommodation; to attract workers they say toilets, showers and a kitchen within each unit is essential.

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It’s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: GsBetter housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It’s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. Picture: Gs

Wings Hostel has been chosen for investment because the area is one in which G's is expanding its growing and harvesting operation and the time and cost of shipping workers from Barway or elsewhere is time consuming.

"There could be significant commuting time saved" says their application statement.

"Investing in our staff will always be at the forefront of what we do," they explain.

They also hope the new facilities will meet a growing demand for couples/partners to work there "of which we have seen a steady increase over the last for to five years".

The company has told East Cambridgeshire District Council that like the rest of the UK agricultural and horticulture sectors, they have long relied on migrant labour.

Currently G's predominantly sources seasonal workers from central Europe but is finding it "increasingly difficult to recruit sufficient numbers" especially at periods of peak activity.

Councillors will decide the application next week.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

100 homes for Burwell first phase of wider 350 homes development by county council owned property company This Land Ltd

Newmarket Road, Burwell, where 100 homes could be built by This Land Ltd.

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

100 homes for Burwell first phase of wider 350 homes development by county council owned property company This Land Ltd

Newmarket Road, Burwell, where 100 homes could be built by This Land Ltd.

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Latest from the Ely Standard

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

History week goes down a storm with King’s Ely Senior students and staff

Students and staff at King’s Ely Senior commemorated the bicentenary of the Peterloo Massacre during history week. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely City Golf Club men’s team return from Spain runners up

Ely City Golf Club men’s team return from Spain runners up. Picture: MARK SMITH

General Election 2019: Hustings to quiz candidates at Waterbeach (on December 5) and in Ely (on December 7)

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists