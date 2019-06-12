Public to have say on 'ambitious' transport plan that could see new rail links for Soham and Wisbech

Ambitious transport plan for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough that could see a new rail station for Soham is set to go out for public consultation. Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

An ambitious transport plan for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough that could see a new rail station for Soham is set to go out for public consultation.

Combined authority bosses say they aim to create a "world-class transport network" by 2050 while supporting housing and economic growth.

The Local Transport Plan (LTP) will feature proposals for major projects such as new rail stations at Soham and Cambridge South, a new rail link at Wisbech, reforming the bus network, a dualled A10 and A47, a third crossing over the River Great Ouse and the CAM Metro.

Mayor James Palmer said: "The Local Transport Plan should be bold, it should be ambitious, and it should challenge us.

"We can see right now the results of an historic underinvestment in the transport network, in terms of congestion, lack of housing delivery and the future threat to our continued economic growth.

"This consultation is an opportunity to have an exciting, powerful conversation about what people think our main priorities should be, and what the key challenges and opportunities around transport will be, both now and in the future."

The consultation begins on June 17, at a series of events across the region, running for 15 weeks until September 27.

The public will be encouraged to have their say, ask questions, and provide feedback on the current draft LTP.

The plan also focuses on improving the environment, reducing air pollution by cutting emissions to as close to zero as possible, while also minimising the impact of transport on climate change.

Healthier journeys and more active lifestyles through cycling and walking will also be encouraged.

Following the consultation and inclusion of comments, the board will be asked to approve the first Cambridgeshire and Peterborough LTP later in 2019.

Those who are not able to attend the events in person will be able to contribute online from June 17 at http://cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca.gov.uk/about-us/programmes/transport/ltp.

The summer consultation events are as follows:

Location Date Time Venue

Sawston Tue 18 Jun 3pm-8pm Sawston Village College

Peterborough Sat 22 Jun 10am-3pm Peterborough Town Hall

Soham Tue 25 Jun 3pm-8pm Soham Pavillion

St Neots Wed 26 Jun 2pm-7pm St Neots Library

Wisbech Thu 27 Jun 3pm-8pm Rose and Crown Hotel

Cambridge Sat 29 Jun 10am-3pm Cambridge Central Library, Lion Yard

Littleport Wed 03 Jul 3pm-8pm Littleport Library

Peterborough Thu 04 Jul 3pm-8pm Peterborough Town Hall

Cambourne Sat 06 Jul 9am-1pm Cambourne Library

Cambridge Thu 11 Jul 1pm-6pm Cambridge Central Library, Lion Yard

Whittlesey Fri 12 Jul 3pm-8pm Whittlesey Library

Huntingdon Sat 13 Jul 10am-3pm Huntingdon Library

Peterborough Tue 16 Jul 3pm-8pm Peterborough Town Hall

Cottenham Thu 18 Jul 3pm-7.30pm Cottenham Community Centre Coffee Shop

Ely Sat 20 Jul 10am-3pm Ely Library

Cambridge Wed 24 Jul 2pm-7pm Cambridge Central Library, Lion Yard

St Ives Thu 25 Jul 3pm-8pm St Ives Free Church

March Sat 27 Jul 10am-3pm March Library

Peterborough Sat 07 Sep 10am-3pm Peterborough Town Hall

Chatteris Wed 11 Sep 3pm-8pm Chatteris Council Chambers

Cambridge Sat 14 Sep 10am-3pm Cambridge Central Library, Lion Yard