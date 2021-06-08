Speak directly to a ticket agent from rail station's new machine

Published: 4:55 PM June 8, 2021

The new ticket machine installed at Whittlesea rail station - Credit: Greater Anglia

A new ticket machine offering customers around-the-clock support has been installed at Whittlesea rail station.

Anyone who has a query while using the machine can be put through to a real-life ticket agent and they will help with buying tickets.

Martin Moran, a Greater Anglia director for customer services, said: “We know that customers sometimes feel apprehensive about buying tickets from a machine...

“So being able to connect straight to a friendly voice who can help means that we can improve customer service at Whittlesea too.”

The machine’s installation is part of a £9.5m funding package from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to regenerate Fenland’s railways between Ely and Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “This is just one of a raft of rail improvements the Combined Authority is already funding across Fenland, here at Whittlesea but also at Manea and March."