News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Speak directly to a ticket agent from rail station's new machine

Logo Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:55 PM June 8, 2021   
New ticket machine at Whittesea Railway Station

The new ticket machine installed at Whittlesea rail station - Credit: Greater Anglia

A new ticket machine offering customers around-the-clock support has been installed at Whittlesea rail station.

Anyone who has a query while using the machine can be put through to a real-life ticket agent and they will help with buying tickets.

Martin Moran, a Greater Anglia director for customer services, said: “We know that customers sometimes feel apprehensive about buying tickets from a machine...

“So being able to connect straight to a friendly voice who can help means that we can improve customer service at Whittlesea too.”

The machine’s installation is part of a £9.5m funding package from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to regenerate Fenland’s railways between Ely and Peterborough.  

You may also want to watch:

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “This is just one of a raft of rail improvements the Combined Authority is already funding across Fenland, here at Whittlesea but also at Manea and March."

Most Read

  1. 1 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
  2. 2 Letter: Free parking and well-presented toilets - isn't Ely wonderful?
  3. 3 Auction of eclectic rarities marks end of 50 year era
  1. 4 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely  
  2. 5 Here's how to get a free pub breakfast this weekend
  3. 6 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
  4. 7 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
  5. 8 Jailed ‘prolific burglar’ is handed another prison sentence
  6. 9 Blame the pandemic for cutting overseas aid says MP Lucy Frazer 
  7. 10 Village cricketers lifted thanks to new sponsor
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This transformer, which is more than eight metres long, four metres tall and five metres wide.l. 

Cambs Live | Updated

184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham Rail Station

Planning | Video

Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
101 CAMBRIDGE ROAD ELY

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
This car crashed into a wall in Sand Street, Soham, at about 6.25am on Tuesday (June 1).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus