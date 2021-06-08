Speak directly to a ticket agent from rail station's new machine
Louise Hepburn
- Credit: Greater Anglia
A new ticket machine offering customers around-the-clock support has been installed at Whittlesea rail station.
Anyone who has a query while using the machine can be put through to a real-life ticket agent and they will help with buying tickets.
Martin Moran, a Greater Anglia director for customer services, said: “We know that customers sometimes feel apprehensive about buying tickets from a machine...
“So being able to connect straight to a friendly voice who can help means that we can improve customer service at Whittlesea too.”
The machine’s installation is part of a £9.5m funding package from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to regenerate Fenland’s railways between Ely and Peterborough.
You may also want to watch:
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “This is just one of a raft of rail improvements the Combined Authority is already funding across Fenland, here at Whittlesea but also at Manea and March."
Most Read
- 1 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
- 2 Letter: Free parking and well-presented toilets - isn't Ely wonderful?
- 3 Auction of eclectic rarities marks end of 50 year era
- 4 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely
- 5 Here's how to get a free pub breakfast this weekend
- 6 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
- 7 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
- 8 Jailed ‘prolific burglar’ is handed another prison sentence
- 9 Blame the pandemic for cutting overseas aid says MP Lucy Frazer
- 10 Village cricketers lifted thanks to new sponsor