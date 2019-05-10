Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lucy Frazer MP hails new teacher recruitment service set to save schools millions

10 May, 2019 - 09:15
South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has hailed a new teacher recruitment service which is set to help schools save up to £75 million spent every year to advertise jobs. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has hailed a new teacher recruitment service which is set to help schools save up to £75 million spent every year to advertise jobs. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

Archant

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has hailed a new teacher recruitment service which is set to help schools save up to £75 million spent every year to advertise jobs.

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has hailed a new teacher recruitment service which is set to help schools save up to £75 million spent every year to advertise jobs. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE. South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has hailed a new teacher recruitment service which is set to help schools save up to £75 million spent every year to advertise jobs. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

Teaching Vacancies, a website to advertise full, part-time and job-share roles, has been piloted in Cambridgeshire and the North East over the last year.

Lucy promoted this service with schools in her constituency who were among the first to test it out.

All schools in Cambridgeshire are now signed up and are actively using the free platform to recruit staff.

It hoped that millions spent every year on recruitment will now be invested back into teaching.

Ms Frazer said: "Since being elected four years ago, I have spent a lot of time visiting schools in our constituency. Time and time again the cost of recruitment came up.

"I highlighted the issue to government and also proposed a solution. I am therefore delighted that the idea to create a free to use digital recruitment platform for schools is now a reality.

You may also want to watch:

"I am also grateful to all the schools in my constituency who supported this initiative and played an active role in the pilot which has led to a full national launch.

"This is an exciting initiative that means previous costs on recruiting can now be spent on teaching."

Following the national roll out, education secretary Damian Hinds called on all schools to take advantage of the new, free way to advertise teaching vacancies.

He said: "The national launch of 'Teaching Vacancies' follows a successful pilot in Cambridgeshire and the North East.

"The success wouldn't have happened without the efforts of South East Cambridgeshire MP, Lucy Frazer, who championed this initiative from the outset.

"I am extremely grateful for her support and commitment which are further evident in the fact that 100 per cent of schools in her constituency are now signed up to, and benefitting from, using the service."

The launch comes ahead of May 31, where there is often a peak in the number of teachers who hand in their notice, if they want to switch jobs next year.

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Police arrest and charge man, 22, with Soham arson attacks after tip-offs from the public

A 22 year-old man has been arrested and charged following arson attacks in Soham. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Police close Downham Road in Ely after one-vehicle collision

Downham Road in Ely is closed following a one-vehicle collision this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Police arrest and charge man, 22, with Soham arson attacks after tip-offs from the public

A 22 year-old man has been arrested and charged following arson attacks in Soham. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Police close Downham Road in Ely after one-vehicle collision

Downham Road in Ely is closed following a one-vehicle collision this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Lucy Frazer MP hails new teacher recruitment service set to save schools millions

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has hailed a new teacher recruitment service which is set to help schools save up to £75 million spent every year to advertise jobs. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.

Gala dinner and charity presentation to mark 80 years of the Rotary Club of Ely

Celebratory gala dinner to mark 80th anniversary of Ely Rotary. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF ELY.

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police arrest and charge man, 22, with Soham arson attacks after tip-offs from the public

A 22 year-old man has been arrested and charged following arson attacks in Soham. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Delicious dishes and celebrity masterclasses at Ely Food and Drink Festival

Ely Food and Drink Festival, part of Ely Eel Festival 2019, attracted large crowds over two days. There were tasting demonstrations, live cookery demonstrations and many of the city’s restaurants put on special menus for visitors. Picture: VISIT ELY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists