South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer has hailed a new teacher recruitment service which is set to help schools save up to £75 million spent every year to advertise jobs.

Teaching Vacancies, a website to advertise full, part-time and job-share roles, has been piloted in Cambridgeshire and the North East over the last year.

Lucy promoted this service with schools in her constituency who were among the first to test it out.

All schools in Cambridgeshire are now signed up and are actively using the free platform to recruit staff.

It hoped that millions spent every year on recruitment will now be invested back into teaching.

Ms Frazer said: "Since being elected four years ago, I have spent a lot of time visiting schools in our constituency. Time and time again the cost of recruitment came up.

"I highlighted the issue to government and also proposed a solution. I am therefore delighted that the idea to create a free to use digital recruitment platform for schools is now a reality.

"I am also grateful to all the schools in my constituency who supported this initiative and played an active role in the pilot which has led to a full national launch.

"This is an exciting initiative that means previous costs on recruiting can now be spent on teaching."

Following the national roll out, education secretary Damian Hinds called on all schools to take advantage of the new, free way to advertise teaching vacancies.

He said: "The national launch of 'Teaching Vacancies' follows a successful pilot in Cambridgeshire and the North East.

"The success wouldn't have happened without the efforts of South East Cambridgeshire MP, Lucy Frazer, who championed this initiative from the outset.

"I am extremely grateful for her support and commitment which are further evident in the fact that 100 per cent of schools in her constituency are now signed up to, and benefitting from, using the service."

The launch comes ahead of May 31, where there is often a peak in the number of teachers who hand in their notice, if they want to switch jobs next year.