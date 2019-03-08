Advanced search

Network Rail signs contract with combined authority to build £21m rail station for Soham

PUBLISHED: 11:23 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 07 November 2019

Combined Authority seals deal for Network Rail to build Soham station. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Combined Authority seals deal for Network Rail to build Soham station. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A multi million contract to build a new rail station for Soham was signed this week with Network Rail.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) say Network Rail could begin work next year with the first trains stopping there by 2022.

Detailed design work can now start on the new station and footbridge, car and cycle park, plus an access road with bus turning circle.

You may also want to watch:

The route, to be operated by Greater Anglia, is on the Ipswich to Peterborough line, and would call at Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

The initial plan is for a single platform station with potential to expand to two platforms were another line to be added.

The new station is expected to cost £21.8 million and CAPCA has already spent £2.7 million drawing up plans for the scheme.

Mayor James Palmer said: "People have been crying out for this, they've campaigned long and hard to get their station back, and we can't wait to get diggers on site. This will transform life in Soham."

The former station closed in 1965.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ely Standard

General Election 2019: Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance

Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Late TV star John McCririck’s large collection of iconic clothes, jewellery and even cigars up for grabs as they go under the hammer in Ely

Racing and TV star John McCririck�s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley�s / BNPS

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including custom made bed – to go under the hammer in Cambridgeshire

Keith Flint's furniture and items of clothing on display at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge, as the Prodigy star's personal belongings go under the hammer. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Network Rail signs contract with combined authority to build £21m rail station for Soham

Combined Authority seals deal for Network Rail to build Soham station. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Police stop car for dirty number plate only to find driver was hiding something from them

Police stopped this car for having a dirty number plate, only to find the driver was hiding something from them. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists