Network Rail signs contract with combined authority to build £21m rail station for Soham

A multi million contract to build a new rail station for Soham was signed this week with Network Rail.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) say Network Rail could begin work next year with the first trains stopping there by 2022.

Detailed design work can now start on the new station and footbridge, car and cycle park, plus an access road with bus turning circle.

The route, to be operated by Greater Anglia, is on the Ipswich to Peterborough line, and would call at Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

The initial plan is for a single platform station with potential to expand to two platforms were another line to be added.

The new station is expected to cost £21.8 million and CAPCA has already spent £2.7 million drawing up plans for the scheme.

Mayor James Palmer said: "People have been crying out for this, they've campaigned long and hard to get their station back, and we can't wait to get diggers on site. This will transform life in Soham."

The former station closed in 1965.