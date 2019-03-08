Advanced search

New £21m station for Soham is given the green light by Network Rail

PUBLISHED: 10:57 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 07 November 2019

Combined Authority seals deal for Network Rail to build Soham station. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A new station to reconnect Soham with the rail network is set to improve economic growth, jobs and investment for the first time since it was axed in 1965.

Combined authority bosses have contracted Network Rail to build the new station, footbridge, car and cycle park, plus access road with bus turning circle.

It is expected to cost £21.8 million and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has already spent £2.7 million drawing up plans for the scheme.

The route, to be operated by Greater Anglia, is on the Ipswich to Peterborough line, and would call at Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

The initial plan is for a single platform station with potential to expand to two platforms were another line to be added.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor James Palmer said: "This will transform life in Soham but it's just one of many rail improvements the combined authority is making across the region.

"There are big plans for Manea, Whittlesea, Wisbech and March as part of regenerating Fenland rail, getting faster, more frequent and later-running services."

Work on site is scheduled to start next year and Network Rail hopes the station should be welcoming passengers in 2022.

