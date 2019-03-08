Grocers and convenience store to replace former Ely sweet shop Mr Simms

The former Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop in Ely High Street will be turned into a grocers and convenience store.

Estate agents Robinson Layer announced that it is the second store they have re-let in the High Street in recent weeks.

It comes as the former Anglia Wine shop opposite was let to a vaping firm last month.

Jonathan Lager of the agents, Robinson Layer, said: "This is the second retail unit at the top end of the High Street we have relet in recent weeks.

"So the High Street still is attractive to retailers."

The popular Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shop closed in August last year due to "business rates and fading footfall".

Dozens took to Facebook to express their sadness at the closure, with the announcement gaining more than 300 comments and over 100 shares.

The latest letting is a unit of 507 sq ft, located opposite the Lamb Hotel, at 5 Coronation Place, and is let on a five year lease at £17,000 per annum.