Ely College head to become executive principal but who will take his role?

31 January, 2020 - 13:05
A new principal is wanted at Ely College after Richard Spencer (pictured) steps up as executive. Picture: Archant/FILE

Ely College head Richard Spencer is stepping up to executive principal but who will take his job?

Mr Spencer says his school is "in a place of such strength" and says it "feels like the right time to take the school forward to its next stage".

A new principal will be appointed at the Downham Road college ready for the September 2020 term and will be interviewed within the coming weeks.

Mr Spencer said: "Later this year, I will become executive principal of the college and we will be advertising for a new college principal to lead the day to day running of the college.

"The new principal will be guided and supported by me in my new role.

"I will remain a regular day to day presence, leading on the growth of the college and its site, ensuring that the great improvements the college has seen since 2016 are further built upon.

"While we look forward to a new principal bringing fresh ideas and energy to Ely College, we would like to reassure parents that the values and broader approaches we have enjoyed since 2016 will remain consistent, along with the over-arching values and leadership of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust.

Last year we reported the school is a stark contrast to the struggling one that was slammed by Ofsted when it was placed in special measures in 2016.

Inspectors now rank the secondary academy and its sixth form - Bishop Laney - as good with outstanding leadership.

Mr Spencer said: "Should no suitable applicants come forward, I will stay in place until we find someone who we are certain will be the right fit for the college.

"This is a very exciting time to be a part of Ely College and I am looking forward to working on delivering exciting developments alongside the new Principal in September.

"Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the last few years as we built an academy that provides the best possible education for the students in our care."

The former Ofsted inspector explained last year how in his first role as head he was determined to turn things around.

"In 2015 it was about as broken as a school could get," he said. "There was a lot of negativity and it was a difficult situation."

