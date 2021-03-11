News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Police hub to replace ‘outdated facilities’ gets planning green light

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:41 AM March 11, 2021    Updated: 11:43 AM March 11, 2021
Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new police hub on the outskirts of Milton near Cambridge has been given the go ahead. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new police hub on the outskirts of Milton near Cambridge has been given the go ahead. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary  

A new, modern police hub in south Cambridgeshire, designed to replace “outdated facilities”, has been given the planning green light.  

The new station, located on the outskirts of Milton, will replace the dated facilities at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge and is set to open in 2023.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary submitted an application to Greater Cambridge Shared Planning in September last year for the new premises. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new police hub on the outskirts of Milton near Cambridge has been given the go ahead. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new police hub on the outskirts of Milton near Cambridge has been given the go ahead. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The application followed two extensive consultations with members of the public and stakeholders, in conjunction with the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner, in February and July last year. 

Planning consent was given on March 10, granted by South Cambridgeshire District Council subject to consultation and confirmation from the Secretary of State. 

You may also want to watch:

Superintendent James Sutherland, area commander for the south of Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re delighted to say that planning permission has now been granted. 

“We are extremely excited about the new development and the opportunities it will provide us, including adequate cell provision, which will inevitably reduce travel and time costs allowing our officers to spend more time on patrol. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new police hub on the outskirts of Milton near Cambridge has been given the go ahead. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new police hub on the outskirts of Milton near Cambridge has been given the go ahead. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Most Read

  1. 1 Successful start for donut business
  2. 2 Aerial photos show £18.6m Soham station taking shape
  3. 3 Letter: Mixed reaction to Wetherspoons refusal
  1. 4 School big read on World Book Day is a real page-turner
  2. 5 Skanska gives up £34m a year county council highways contract
  3. 6 Annual steam rally and heavy horse show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic
  4. 7 Meet the volunteer police ‘Specials’ keeping the county safe
  5. 8 Police accused of 'consistent harassment' of Wisbech mayor
  6. 9 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
  7. 10 Cambs League season curtailed for second year in a row

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported us with this project and we look forward to moving on to the construction phase of the project which we anticipate will start in December (2021) with a view to being operational in the summer of 2023.” 

The new building will be situated next to the Park & Ride facility in Milton and will include: 

  • Enhanced facilities enabling the Constabulary to respond to, and investigate, complex crimes such as fraud and online investigations more effectively. 
  • Enhanced facilities allowing for the increased use of virtual courts which reduces the need for travel to courts 
  • Increase in cell provision from 12 to 24 to help meet future demand 
  • The facilities and ability to better meet demand as population growth continues 
  • Better road access, subject to less traffic, enabling officers to respond to calls for service more efficiently 

Ray Bisby, acting Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I welcome today’s decision by South Cambridgeshire District Council and would like to thank all those who participated in the consultation processes. 

“Whilst the service provided to the public by the Constabulary continues to be good, it is vital that the Chief Constable has the resources and facilities he needs to keep our growing communities safe. 

“This new facility will enable the Constabulary to further modernise its services, meet increasing operational need whilst ensuring it provides adequate custody provision.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Planning
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The teenager from Soham was arrested for breaching his criminal behaviour order. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police arrest 14-year-old after criminal behaviour order breach

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A “large proportion” of the nearly one million trees planted as part of the A14 upgrade in Cambridge

Cambridgeshire Highways | Video

Nearly a million trees planted alongside A14 die and need replacing

Ben Hatton Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
F P McCann of Littleport

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Council told to pay costs as concrete factory wins appeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Shockingly there were only minor injuries after this crash on the A10 at Ely this morning (March 4). 

Travel | Updated

Lucky escape for motorists who suffered minor injuries in A10 crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus