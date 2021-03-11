Published: 11:41 AM March 11, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM March 11, 2021

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new police hub on the outskirts of Milton near Cambridge has been given the go ahead. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A new, modern police hub in south Cambridgeshire, designed to replace “outdated facilities”, has been given the planning green light.

The new station, located on the outskirts of Milton, will replace the dated facilities at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge and is set to open in 2023.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary submitted an application to Greater Cambridge Shared Planning in September last year for the new premises.

The application followed two extensive consultations with members of the public and stakeholders, in conjunction with the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner, in February and July last year.

Planning consent was given on March 10, granted by South Cambridgeshire District Council subject to consultation and confirmation from the Secretary of State.

Superintendent James Sutherland, area commander for the south of Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re delighted to say that planning permission has now been granted.

“We are extremely excited about the new development and the opportunities it will provide us, including adequate cell provision, which will inevitably reduce travel and time costs allowing our officers to spend more time on patrol.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported us with this project and we look forward to moving on to the construction phase of the project which we anticipate will start in December (2021) with a view to being operational in the summer of 2023.”

The new building will be situated next to the Park & Ride facility in Milton and will include:

Enhanced facilities enabling the Constabulary to respond to, and investigate, complex crimes such as fraud and online investigations more effectively.

Enhanced facilities allowing for the increased use of virtual courts which reduces the need for travel to courts

Increase in cell provision from 12 to 24 to help meet future demand

The facilities and ability to better meet demand as population growth continues

Better road access, subject to less traffic, enabling officers to respond to calls for service more efficiently

Ray Bisby, acting Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I welcome today’s decision by South Cambridgeshire District Council and would like to thank all those who participated in the consultation processes.

“Whilst the service provided to the public by the Constabulary continues to be good, it is vital that the Chief Constable has the resources and facilities he needs to keep our growing communities safe.

“This new facility will enable the Constabulary to further modernise its services, meet increasing operational need whilst ensuring it provides adequate custody provision.”