New playground means sports can be played all year round at Ely primary school

A new playground and sports field has created extra space for pupils to play and learn at the Lantern Community Primary School in Ely. Principal of Lantern Community Primary School, David Lawrence (left) with Martin Hair, director of estates and facilities for CMAT (right) - with Year 4 pupils. Picture: MARK PEARSON Archant

A new playground and sports field has created extra space for pupils to play and learn at an Ely primary school.

A new playground and sports field has created extra space for pupils to play and learn at the Lantern Community Primary School in Ely. Principal of Lantern Community Primary School, David Lawrence (left) with Martin Hair, director of estates and facilities for CMAT (right) – with Year 4 pupils. Picture: MARK PEARSON A new playground and sports field has created extra space for pupils to play and learn at the Lantern Community Primary School in Ely. Principal of Lantern Community Primary School, David Lawrence (left) with Martin Hair, director of estates and facilities for CMAT (right) – with Year 4 pupils. Picture: MARK PEARSON

The Lantern Community Primary School, part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), has settled in to the new academic year with a playground built on the site of former playing fields.

Previously these fields would become unusable from October to April as the colder, wetter weather made it boggy and marsh-like.

The playground, built with investment from CMAT after the school joined in June 2018, now means the children can enjoy playing sports all year round, both during and after school hours.

Additionally, a playing field has been developed from land donated to the school from neighbouring Ely College.

As well as these significant changes, repairs were made to the school's front playground to improve its surfacing and drainage.

A path running by the side of the school was also upgraded to alleviate a subsidence issue and a six-foot fence installed near the school's reception area, replacing one which had deteriorated and to create additional site security.

David Lawrence, principal of Lantern Community Primary School, said: "Since joining CMAT last year we have received a tremendous amount of support including financial help allowing us to fund the changes made this summer.

"The school has needed these changes and improvements for some time now and the parents, teachers and pupils are extremely happy with the results.

"It has become quite the talking point in the community."

Mark Woods, chief executive of CMAT, said: "We are really pleased to have been able to invest in Lantern Community Primary School.

"At CMAT we think it's incredibly important to devote the time and money into our schools, ensuring the pupils and teachers have the best learning environment and opportunities to succeed.

"We are happy to see how positively these changes have impacted not just the pupils and teachers, but the reaction of the community too.

"We hope the facilities are enjoyed for many years to come."

Lantern Primary School, situated in Nene Road, currently has 411 pupils with a further 30 in the pre-school.

For more information about CMAT visit www.cmatrust.co.uk or for more about the school visit www.thelanternschool.net

You may also want to watch: