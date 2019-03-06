Improvements at Newnham Street Car Park will see at least SIX additional parking bays built after May

Councillor Bill Hunt pictured at the Newnham Street Car Park where at least six new bays are set to be built after the May elections. Picture: ECDC Archant

Improvements being carried out at one of East Cambridgeshire’s car parks will see the creation of at least six additional spaces after the May elections.

It was announced in January this year that eight trees at Newnham Street Car Park will be removed to make space for a Hazel hedge.

Following a public consultation, the next site development will include the create of the new additional spaces and the relocation of the disabled parking bays.

The current disabled parking bays will be upgraded and moved closer to the city centre and the Paradise Centre for “more ease of access”.

Councillor Bill Hunt, chairman of the asset development committee, said: “Newnham Street is a popular parking destination with a lot of amenities close by.

“We are excited to be extending our free parking offer and are proud to offer district residents and visitors over a thousand free parking spaces in the city centre.”

As Ely is a popular tourist destination, the aim of free car parking spaces is to increase visitors to the city.

“Having free parking in Ely is an important feature of our district.” Councillor Hunt added.

“Even in the parks near the station where we do charge, we charge £3 per day and NCP at the Station charge £7!

“It’s hugely important to us that car parks are affordable to both residents and visitors to the district.”

The planned work is set to start after the May local elections.

For more information, visit: www.eastcambs.gov.uk/parking/car-parks-ely