Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Improvements at Newnham Street Car Park will see at least SIX additional parking bays built after May

06 March, 2019 - 17:27
Councillor Bill Hunt pictured at the Newnham Street Car Park where at least six new bays are set to be built after the May elections. Picture: ECDC

Councillor Bill Hunt pictured at the Newnham Street Car Park where at least six new bays are set to be built after the May elections. Picture: ECDC

Archant

Improvements being carried out at one of East Cambridgeshire’s car parks will see the creation of at least six additional spaces after the May elections.

It was announced in January this year that eight trees at Newnham Street Car Park will be removed to make space for a Hazel hedge.

Following a public consultation, the next site development will include the create of the new additional spaces and the relocation of the disabled parking bays.

The current disabled parking bays will be upgraded and moved closer to the city centre and the Paradise Centre for “more ease of access”.

Councillor Bill Hunt, chairman of the asset development committee, said: “Newnham Street is a popular parking destination with a lot of amenities close by.

“We are excited to be extending our free parking offer and are proud to offer district residents and visitors over a thousand free parking spaces in the city centre.”

As Ely is a popular tourist destination, the aim of free car parking spaces is to increase visitors to the city.

“Having free parking in Ely is an important feature of our district.” Councillor Hunt added.

“Even in the parks near the station where we do charge, we charge £3 per day and NCP at the Station charge £7!

“It’s hugely important to us that car parks are affordable to both residents and visitors to the district.”

The planned work is set to start after the May local elections.

For more information, visit: www.eastcambs.gov.uk/parking/car-parks-ely

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Police release bizarre 999 call about David Beckham’s fame and inability to ‘shop for corned beef and things’

The time waster dialled Cambridgeshire Police to voice his opinion on ex-footballer David Beckham and his fame and fortune. Picture: PA IMAGES

Improvements at Newnham Street Car Park will see at least SIX additional parking bays built after May

Councillor Bill Hunt pictured at the Newnham Street Car Park where at least six new bays are set to be built after the May elections. Picture: ECDC

People in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have to wait more than 13 minutes for an ambulance

People in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have to wait more than 13 minutes for an ambulance. Picture: ARCHANT.

Appeal to trace Hollesley Bay prisoner who has links to Cambridgeshire

Police are appealing for help to trace a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has failed to return. Ambrose Farrell, 33, is pictured. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Daily roar is back as tigers arrive at Shepreth Wildlife Park

Ratna the 15 year old Sumatran tiger at Shepreth Wildlife Park. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists