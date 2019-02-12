Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Quirky new office in Ely for creative agency Infiniti

PUBLISHED: 11:43 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 21 February 2019

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

An Ely digital and design agency held an open afternoon to celebrate moving into the “perfect new creative space” in the city centre.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to their new office on St Mary’s Street on Monday (February 18).

The Grade II listed building has more space and room to expand in the future, with a street-facing office and separate meeting room, situated above Snipetts hairdressers.

The team has hailed it as “the perfect creative space with a huge amount of character and quirkiness”.

They made the decision to move from Cambridgeshire Business Park as the location is better suited to their work.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Luke Smith, owner of Infiniti Graphics, said: “We absolutely loved welcoming our clients and friends into our new office, to celebrate the success they are a massive part of.

“It was a big decision for us to move out of the incubator type office space we were in, but it’s already proving to be a great move for us.

“We love the creativity and history to the building, and it’s great being so close to town where a lot of our clients are located.”

Infiniti Graphics was founded in 2014.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

They help clients create, develop or refresh their brand identity, working with both local and national brands.

They are also co-organisers of the Ely Hero Awards, which will be launching for its third year on the March 4.

To find out more how Infiniti Graphics can help you with anything design or digital related, visit www.infinitigraphics.co.uk, email info@infinitigraphics.co.uk or call 01353 882111.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: Here’s why we looked at moving to Ely but when we found what was missing we decided against it

Plenty here for visitors as launch of the new Ely guide demonstrated. But how much for those that live here? That's what our correspondent is questioning.

East Cambs councillor’s ‘set the record’ straight statement after criticism of her move from Ely to London

Two senior councillors who left Ely last year but stayed on as councillors: Andy Pearson moved to Spain whilst Coralie Green moved to London. Both will not stand again in May. Picture; ECDC

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely cadet Rory is going for gold as he hits the slopes for Duke of Edinburgh award

Gold is on the horizon for snowboarding Ely cadet Rory. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE

Quirky new office in Ely for creative agency Infiniti

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Newmarket student Hope Dudley to take the stage at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

Former King’s Ely student Hope Dudley (pictured) is set to take the stage at the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. Picture: SUPPLIED

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen will be answering questions live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. This is when she appeared on the show at an earlier date. Picture: CHRIS MANN

Cambridgeshire social workers are swamped with work and children are not always getting the positive support they deserve, warn Ofsted

Cambridgeshire County Council children's services need improvement, say Ofsted. Picture: PEXELS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists