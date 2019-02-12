Quirky new office in Ely for creative agency Infiniti

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to ttheir new office. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

An Ely digital and design agency held an open afternoon to celebrate moving into the “perfect new creative space” in the city centre.

Infiniti Graphics welcomed more than 50 local business clients, friends and Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse to their new office on St Mary’s Street on Monday (February 18).

The Grade II listed building has more space and room to expand in the future, with a street-facing office and separate meeting room, situated above Snipetts hairdressers.

The team has hailed it as “the perfect creative space with a huge amount of character and quirkiness”.

They made the decision to move from Cambridgeshire Business Park as the location is better suited to their work.

Luke Smith, owner of Infiniti Graphics, said: “We absolutely loved welcoming our clients and friends into our new office, to celebrate the success they are a massive part of.

“It was a big decision for us to move out of the incubator type office space we were in, but it’s already proving to be a great move for us.

“We love the creativity and history to the building, and it’s great being so close to town where a lot of our clients are located.”

Infiniti Graphics was founded in 2014.

They help clients create, develop or refresh their brand identity, working with both local and national brands.

They are also co-organisers of the Ely Hero Awards, which will be launching for its third year on the March 4.

To find out more how Infiniti Graphics can help you with anything design or digital related, visit www.infinitigraphics.co.uk, email info@infinitigraphics.co.uk or call 01353 882111.

