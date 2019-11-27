More than £18,000 handed over to Eddie's charity for new minibus from large American company

A Cambridgeshire charity has received more than £18,000 for a new minibus thanks to a large American company.

Eddie's, a Waterbeach-based charity which supports people with learning disabilities, was given the funds from telecoms company Qualcomm.

The Edmund Trust division charity has received £18,427.27 for a new minibus and Qualcomm has agreed to pay a year's worth of maintenance.

John Ellis, chief executive at The Edmund Trust and Eddie's said: "Everything we do is about enhancing the lives of people with learning disabilities through a wide range of services.

"This minibus has given us the opportunity to enrich more people's lives. We are so grateful to Qualcomm for this incredibly kind donation."

Carmen Fenton, senior HR Manager at Qualcomm said: "We've worked with Eddie's before and were keen to support this local charity again.

"For us, it's about giving back and contributing to the wider community.

"Helping a charity like Eddie's means that we can really see the direct difference this minibus will make to the people they support."