Advanced search

More than £18,000 handed over to Eddie's charity for new minibus from large American company

PUBLISHED: 11:44 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 27 November 2019

The £18,000 cheque presentation to Eddie’s charity from American company Qualcomm to buy a new minibus. Picture: Supplied/The Edmund Trust

The £18,000 cheque presentation to Eddie's charity from American company Qualcomm to buy a new minibus. Picture: Supplied/The Edmund Trust

Supplied/The Edmund Trust

A Cambridgeshire charity has received more than £18,000 for a new minibus thanks to a large American company.

Eddie's, a Waterbeach-based charity which supports people with learning disabilities, was given the funds from telecoms company Qualcomm.

The Edmund Trust division charity has received £18,427.27 for a new minibus and Qualcomm has agreed to pay a year's worth of maintenance.

You may also want to watch:

John Ellis, chief executive at The Edmund Trust and Eddie's said: "Everything we do is about enhancing the lives of people with learning disabilities through a wide range of services.

"This minibus has given us the opportunity to enrich more people's lives. We are so grateful to Qualcomm for this incredibly kind donation."

Carmen Fenton, senior HR Manager at Qualcomm said: "We've worked with Eddie's before and were keen to support this local charity again.

"For us, it's about giving back and contributing to the wider community.

"Helping a charity like Eddie's means that we can really see the direct difference this minibus will make to the people they support."

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

100 homes for Burwell first phase of wider 350 homes development by county council owned property company This Land Ltd

Newmarket Road, Burwell, where 100 homes could be built by This Land Ltd.

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

100 homes for Burwell first phase of wider 350 homes development by county council owned property company This Land Ltd

Newmarket Road, Burwell, where 100 homes could be built by This Land Ltd.

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Latest from the Ely Standard

More than £18,000 handed over to Eddie’s charity for new minibus from large American company

The £18,000 cheque presentation to Eddie’s charity from American company Qualcomm to buy a new minibus. Picture: Supplied/The Edmund Trust

G’s of Barway to create workers’ ‘village’ on 28-acre site to house nearly 600 seasonal workers

Better housing, say Gs, is one of the driving forces to continue to recruit 2,500 seasonal staff needed in Cambridgeshire and East Anglia. It�s why they are investing in new style portable accommodation at Shippea Hill. The photo shows the proposed lay out, office, and barbecue and smoking areas. Picture: Gs

History week goes down a storm with King’s Ely Senior students and staff

Students and staff at King’s Ely Senior commemorated the bicentenary of the Peterloo Massacre during history week. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely City Golf Club men’s team return from Spain runners up

Ely City Golf Club men’s team return from Spain runners up. Picture: MARK SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists