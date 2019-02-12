New kitchen at Fen House helps to transform patients’ lives

A new kitchen at a brain injury centre in Ely has helped patients prepare for life after rehabilitation by cooking their own meals.

Fen House, on Lynn Road, has seen the area transformed into a modern space with increased accessibility.

The new activities of daily living (ADL) kitchen features a rise-and-fall hob and sink, so that individuals with mobility impairments can use the kitchen safely and easily while sitting down or using a wheelchair.

It has become an important part of the rehabilitation process, allowing service users to practice everyday activities such as preparing meals and cleaning, and helping them to prepare for life after rehabilitation.

The new worktops were provided by local business Complete Kitchens Ely, who invited occupational therapy assistant, Louise Bowers, and two service users to the showroom to choose the perfect worktop.

Louise said: “We are thankful to all the generous donations and all the hard work from everyone involved.

“We’ve been able to make big changes to this environment, and sourcing the right equipment means improved accessibility and more independence for those who have mobility difficulties.”

Paul Smart, sales director at Complete Kitchens Ely, added: “It was my pleasure to donate the worktops and it was great to meet Louise and the service users.”

Fen House is part of a national network of services provided by the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust, part of The Disabilities Trust.