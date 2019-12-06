Advanced search

Introducing the 12 new King's and Queen's Scholars announced at Ely Cathedral ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:48 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 06 December 2019

Meet the scholars! Twelve King’s and Queen’s Scholars were announced at an Ely Cathedral ceremony. Picture: Supplied

Meet the scholars! Twelve King's and Queen's Scholars were announced at an Ely Cathedral ceremony. Picture: Supplied

Twelve new King's and Queen's Scholars were announced at the annual admission ceremony held at Ely Cathedral.

The event saw all King's Ely Senior pupils and the scholars' families come together as the new group received their distinctive scarlet gowns.

John Attwater, who took over as principal of King's Ely in September this year, was also formally admitted to the foundation by the Dean of Ely, Mark Bonney.

The service combined hymns, readings, prayers and an anthem performed by King's Ely's 40-strong chapel choir.

This year's scholars are Elizabeth Carberry, Emma Garrett, David Harris, Oscar Hills, Eliza Iles and Minchan (Thomas Kim).

Katherine Mann, Benjamin Marshall, Dylan Miles, Archie Newman, Miriam Reveley and Eleanor Wallace.

Scholars, who are all Year 12 students at King's Ely, become members of the cathedral foundation and they also qualify for other privileges and appointments.

King's Scholars (boys) were introduced by Henry VIII in 1541 and Queen's Scholars (girls) at the request of Queen Elizabeth II in 1973.

John Attwater, principal, said: "It has been a huge personal privilege to be admitted to the foundation and installed.

"But more than that to see the energy and fellowship our new Scholars bring to an ancient tradition and relationship for the advancement of all."

Introducing the 12 new King's and Queen's Scholars announced at Ely Cathedral ceremony

