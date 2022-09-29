News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Bishops and mayor welcome in new archdeacon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:15 PM September 29, 2022
Revd Canon Richard Harlow in Wisbech

The Reverend Canon Richard Harlow, archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech, was welcomed at his collation service. - Credit: Ely Diocese

The new archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech has officially been appointed. 

At a service in the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Wisbech, the Reverend Canon Richard Harlow was collated on September 25. 

Speaking on his appointment, Canon Harlow said: "I am excited to be moving to Ely to support the parishes and deaneries of Huntingdon and Wisbech Archdeaconry.  

“I believe passionately in the ability of the church to be good news in our villages and market towns.” 

The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, the Rt Revd Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon and Cllr Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, also attended. 

Bishop Conway said: “Richard brings to us direct experience of leadership of a multi-parish benefice with strong rural elements.” 

Canon Harlow, who has four adult children, and six grandchildren, succeeds the Ven Canon Hugh McCurdy who retired in April. 

