New opening hours for Ely Registration Office

Ely Registration Office will have new hours and improved access to appointments from next week.

From April 1 (Monday) it will mean that appointments are available Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, the same times as Cambridgeshire County Council’s other full time registration offices, rather than the existing times of Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 4pm. Saturday ceremonies will be unaffected.

Cambridgeshire County Council assistant director of cultural and community services, Christine May, said: “These changes give us a real opportunity to improve the way our customers can access our services.

“Making the change now, ahead of our move to the new Cambridgeshire Archives building on the former bowling alley site will mean customers benefit straight away.”

All registration services will continue to be by appointment only.

Appointments and ceremonies can be booked online at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk or by calling 0345 0345 1363.