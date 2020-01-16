Advanced search

Over 120 homes to be built in Cottenham as part of £21 million development project

PUBLISHED: 09:54 16 January 2020

Over 120 homes will be built in Cottenham as part of a £21 million housing development. Picture: CHARLES CHURCH

Archant

A new £21 million housing development with over 120 homes planned to be built near Ely is getting underway.

There will be 121 houses at the 11.5-acre Redland Grange site in Cottenham, with forty per cent of these being affordable.

The site will also boast a range of one to five-bedroom properties, with more than £1 million to be spent on infrastructure including education, transport and community facilities through Section 106 contributions.

Nick Phillips, director of construction firm Charles Church who is building the homes, said: "Whenever we start working within a community, we look at ways to support local people and deliver affordable homes.

"We are pleased to be creating jobs in construction and the supply chain which brings a boost to Cambridgeshire's economy and the region overall."

Nova Eames, sales director at Charles Church East Midlands, added: "Cottenham is a picturesque village full of amenities which create a fantastic rural lifestyle."

