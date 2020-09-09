Plans refused for new home opposite listed pub

Councillors on East Cambridgeshire District Council have refused plans for a home to be built in Brinkley, a village between Cambridge and Newmarket. Pictures: Google Street View Archant

Councillors at East Cambridgeshire District Council refused permission for a new home to be built opposite a listed village pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While officers recommended that the plans for Abbey Yard in Brinkley Road, Brinkley, should be approved, the plans were refused by the majority of councillors.

The full planning application proposed demolishing an existing barn and then building a home with a garage block. Access would be available from the existing access which serves the barn.

The site is in the countryside, outside the village’s development envelope and adjacent to the conservation area.

A Grade II listed pub, The Red Lion, is opposite the site and is recognised to be 16th century with features from the 17th and 19th centuries.

Amendments had also been made to the application to reduce the overall height and floor area of the garage block.

Councillors granted the application by majority at a planning committee meeting on September 2.