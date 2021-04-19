News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire honoured with new role

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:03 AM April 19, 2021    Updated: 11:04 AM April 19, 2021
New High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Caroline Bewes

Caroline Bewes DL has been appointed as High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire following a Covid-secure ceremony. - Credit: Limewash PR

The new High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire said it is “a real honour” to serve the county in her latest role. 

Caroline Bewes DL was appointed to the post in a Covid-secure declaration ceremony on April 6, as she succeeds Brigadier Timothy Seal TD who held the role last year. 

As High Sheriff, Mrs Bewes will focus on supporting young people in Cambridgeshire and look to support the judiciary, police and prison services, as well as engaging with the voluntary sector through the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation. 

“It’s a real honour to have the opportunity to serve Cambridgeshire in this way,” she said. 

“I look forward to supporting and encouraging those involved in crime prevention as well as supporting and enabling young people, especially in these challenging times.”   

Mrs Bewes was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant to Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, this year. 

Mrs Bewes is a shareholder of family-owned regional property investor Howard Group, as well as being a trustee of the Cambridgeshire Police Shrievalty Trust and a patron of Soham-based arts and community group Viva. 

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent, unpaid and non-political Crown appointment and is the oldest secular office in the country aside from the Crown itself. 

Other formal duties include attending royal visits in the county and supporting Her Majesty’s High Court judges when on circuit. 

There are 55 High Sheriffs serving the counties of England and Wales each year. 

Cambridgeshire

