New garden area at Isle of Ely Primary School will enrich eco-friendly learning

PUBLISHED: 11:20 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 11 July 2019

A new garden area with a pond, flower beds and bee hives has transformed an overgrown area of Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: ANNIE HUNTER

A new garden area with a pond, flower beds and bee hives has transformed an overgrown area of Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: ANNIE HUNTER

A new garden area with a pond, flower beds and bee hives has transformed an overgrown area of Isle of Ely Primary School.

A new garden area with a pond, flower beds and bee hives has transformed an overgrown area of Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: ANNIE HUNTER

Children were keen to grab their spades and get stuck in when a JCB digger and mini dumper truck arrived on site.

The school wants to be more eco-friendly so that pupils gain a deeper understanding of the importance of the world they live in.

The garden area started off being an overgrown patch at the corner of the school grounds.

But now, the produce beds are full of food, the children have new tools in their shed and there is a big hole for where the pond will sit.

The team was also visited by the school gardening club while working and one pupil, Evie in Year 3, was particularly excited to see its progress.

Her hopes for a pond began over a year ago when she cut off her long hair to raise money to create it.

"Building a pond greatly enriches many areas of their learning, for example when lessons on life cycles and habitats can be witnessed first-hand they become so much more memorable," a school spokesperson said.

A new garden area with a pond, flower beds and bee hives has transformed an overgrown area of Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: ANNIE HUNTERA new garden area with a pond, flower beds and bee hives has transformed an overgrown area of Isle of Ely Primary School. Picture: ANNIE HUNTER

The big dig took place on June 24 with the help of a team from Tesco, NW Ground Works and Shane White.

