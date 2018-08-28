Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

A new farm shop that aims to reduce the price of organic produce while supporting local farmers and businesses has opened its doors in Littleport.

Ely Fresh Produce, based at Oak Lane Business Park, has various fruit and vegetables available for every season, with other specialist produce like cakes, jams and chocolate on offer too.

The shop also aims to reduce the amount of plastic used everyday as 90 per cent of products in stock are unwrapped and customers are encouraged to use reusable bags where possible.

Local food businesses also showcase at the shop, including Bon Chocolat, a newly established artisan chocolate business in Ely, The Norfolk Sauce Co, The Real Norfolk Cake Company and Watermill Foods.

Ely Fresh Produce owners Richard and Mark Taylor have a long farming history - being third generation farmers themselves.

“Through our years of family connections with local farms and our experiences working with fresh produce we aim to provide only the best fresh fruits and vegetables to the local area, keeping prices affordable and plastic packaging to a minimum,” Richard said.

Ely Fresh Produce is open seven days a week, 8am to 6pm and located at Oak Lane Business Park - just off the A10 between Ely and Littleport.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ElyFreshProduce/