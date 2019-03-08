Advanced search

'It is a true labour of love' - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:52 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 04 September 2019

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: Enterprise East Cambridgeshire

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: Enterprise East Cambridgeshire

A farm shop stocked with local, seasonal, organic and eco friendly produce has opened in Ely.

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: Enterprise East Cambridgeshire

The new Prospects Trust greengrocery, refill larder and shop Unwrapped opened in Lynn Road at 11am today (September 4).

Organic vegetables, fruits and preserves from the nearby Snakehall Farm are available, alongside a refill wall of pantry staples and household liquids which will enable customers to shop single-use-plastic- free.

They will also offer a supported training package for young people and adults to learn food hygiene, retail and customer service in their shop.

The shop comes following a summer of upcycling, repurposing and designing by The Prospects Trust charity.

Tom Cockerton, Unwrapped manager, said: "It has been a steep learning curve and a true labour of love to create this shop from donated items and the basic start up grants.

"I have been working all summer to make this a welcoming and new way to shop and I have been bolstered by the overwhelming local support, donors and volunteers".

A Crowdfunding page was set up to help the shop get off the ground and people can still donate if they choose.

Maz Baker, development manager of The Prospects Trust, said: "Our first stock of the refill wall was a very costly affair and we really need the support of our future shoppers both in terms of footfall but now as Crowdfunding friends.

"Loyalty perks are also on offer for those who can financially support this new venture."

The Prospects Trust enterprise supports people with disabilities to take an active role in farming and growing on an accessible 18-acre organic farm in Cambridgeshire.

Established in 1989 the charity provides supported work and training to more than 65 people with learning difficulties, physical disabilities and varying health needs.

They also have an accessible learning centre for schools, groups and volunteers to play an active role on a real working farm.

On the September 14 the charity will open its farm gates to the general public in a 30th anniversary open day event.

For more information on the shop and to donate visit https://chuffed.org/project/unwrap-prospects-trust-unwrapped-fill-the-refill-stock-the-shop

