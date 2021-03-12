Published: 1:15 PM March 12, 2021

DigiVis, a web-based application, allows adults and children to test their vision accurately at home and enables accurate sight testing for individuals aged four-years-old and over using digital devices.

Schoolchildren across Cambridgeshire who have missed out on eye tests during the Covid-19 lockdown can now be screened thanks to new technology.

DigiVis, a web-based application, allows adults and children to test their vision accurately at home and enables accurate sight testing for individuals aged four-years-old and over.

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has teamed up with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Healthy Child programme’s screening team, Cambridgeshire County Council, Peterborough City Council and the county’s community and hospital NHS trusts to help pupils who have missed screening during the pandemic.

Dr Louise Allen, consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at Cambridge University Hospitals, tries the new DigiVis technology using a smartphone and tablet.

Dr Louise Allen, consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at Cambridge University Hospitals, said: “Using digital technology will allow us to reach those children whose screening has been disrupted by the Covid crisis, to ensure that they don’t miss out.

“The service will benefit thousands of children in the county, and may be a potential model for vision screening worldwide.”

The app, developed by the paediatric ophthalmology team at Addenbrooke’s, requires two digital devices such as a smartphone and laptop, plus household items like a ruler, to calibrate the system.

After pairing devices over the internet, the user then matches letters shown on their handheld device with those displayed at a distance on the other device.

The DigiVis app requires two digital devices such as a smartphone and tablet, plus household items like a ruler, to work.

The app then works out a measurement called visual acuity, which is judged by the smallest size letter that can be recognised.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “It goes to show how committed we all are to delivering a safe and effective service to our children at all times.”

Parents are being contacted through their child’s school with information about vision screening and the DigiVis test, which can identify children who need a full eye examination.

Dr Louise Allen, consultant paediatric ophthalmologist at Cambridge University Hospitals, said the new DigiVis technology will benefit "thousands of children across the county" and possibly worldwide. - Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals

DigiVis, which has been clinically tested and CE marked, is also backed by the Medical Research Council, Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust and charity Fight Against Blindness.

Andrea Graves, service lead for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Healthy Child Programme, said: “By sharing our resources and expertise, we can ensure children are not missing out on a vital check early in their development.

“Using DigiVis is just one of the choices we are offering families as an interim solution whilst we operate under the current restrictions.

“If families need help using DigiVis or have questions about vision screening or concerns about their child’s vision please call us on 0300 029 50 50 or text us on 07520 649 887.”