Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Littleport pupils put football skills to the test with new equipment

PUBLISHED: 12:51 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 16 July 2019

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOL

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOL

Archant

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment.

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOLPupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOL

The Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack is stocked full of items including Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers.

It is aimed to aid teacher delivery of active lessons across the curriculum.

The equipment pack was awarded to the school following their successful application.

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: "The kit and equipment packs have been extremely well-received in the past and will provide a very welcome boost as we approach the end of the school year.

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOLPupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOL

"We hope that coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field."

Yvonne Skillern, head of school at Highfield Littleport Academy, said: "These new resources have enabled our teachers to inspire pupils through fun and engaging PE activities."

The scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation, is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme.

It uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools across England and Wales to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal. Picture: BRITISH ATHLETICS

Most Read

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal. Picture: BRITISH ATHLETICS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Littleport pupils put football skills to the test with new equipment

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment. Picture: SCHOOL

Hundreds of music lovers pack marquees as Ely Folk Festival returns for a sell-out year

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music and more at Ely Folk Festival 2019, which took place over the weekend. Picture: ANDREW MOORE.

Neighbours celebrate 70 years of Mayfield Close in Ely

A tea party was held in Ely to celebrate 70 years of residents living in Mayfield Close. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Food themed rocks given to Ely reception children for their mud kitchen

The reception classes of the Lantern School in Ely have been gifted over 100 rocks painted with a food theme by the local rock painting group Ely Rock Eels. Picture: SARAH FOLLET.

Class A and B drugs found on 25-year-old man following illegal rave at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Class A and B drugs have been found on a man following an illegal rave at the Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: Google Maps / Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists