Littleport pupils put football skills to the test with new equipment

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment.

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment.

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment.

The Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack is stocked full of items including Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers.

It is aimed to aid teacher delivery of active lessons across the curriculum.

The equipment pack was awarded to the school following their successful application.

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: "The kit and equipment packs have been extremely well-received in the past and will provide a very welcome boost as we approach the end of the school year.

Pupils at Highfield Littleport Academy will be honing their football skills for the next season after receiving new equipment.

"We hope that coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field."

Yvonne Skillern, head of school at Highfield Littleport Academy, said: "These new resources have enabled our teachers to inspire pupils through fun and engaging PE activities."

The scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation, is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme.

It uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools across England and Wales to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

