New equipment could save sight-threatening conditions at Specsavers Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:44 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 21 February 2020

Find if you have a condition that could threaten sight at Ely Specsavers. Picture: Specsavers

Archant

Equipment that could prevent sight-threatening conditions up to four years earlier than a standard eye test is available at Specsavers in Ely.

The optical diagnostic technology that was only available in hospital eye departments until a few years ago, can now be found at Ely High Street Specsavers and the Ely Lisle Lane Sainsburys store.

The optical coherence tomography (OCT) uses light to take more than 1,000 images of the back of the eye including the retina and optic nerve.

Some of the conditions that can be picked up earlier and monitored with an OCT test include diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma.

In some rarer cases, concerns relating to wider health issues like a brain tumour have been picked up thanks to the detailed scan.

Fares Hatoum, Specsavers Ely store director, said: "This is big news and we are proud to be part of a first nationwide roll out for the optical industry.

"To be able to bring this technology to our customers in Ely in the decade of 2020 feels extra poignant too."

