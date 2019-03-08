Prickwillow Engine Museum welcomes special visitors at official opening event

Mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse, attended the official opening of a new entrance porch at Prickwillow Engine Museum at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Archant

Prickwillow Engine Museum welcomed a couple of special visitors for the opening of their new entrance porch on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse, cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the new entrance porch. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse, cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of the new entrance porch. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

The event was attended by Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, who cut the ribbon and a celebratory cake to mark the official opening, and Steph Peachey from the Cambridgeshire Fens Local Action Group, among others.

As well as the porch, work to improve the museum was carried out during the winter, including an upgrade to the heating system, the installation of new infra-red vector bar heaters and the reglazing of two large feature windows.

The work was made possible due to a grant received from the Cambridgeshire Fens Leader Fund, as well as the Cambridgeshire Acre Organisation who helped with the application and development process.

Cllr Rouse said: "The vision and dedication of the team of volunteers at this wonderful museum are transforming it into a great venue.

"Come on all artists, photographers, theatre groups - how about staging some events there?"

The museum is open during Saturdays and Tuesdays between 12-4pm from April to October, and will stage some special events, including the Prickwillow Ploughing Festival on October 5-6.

For more information, go to https://www.prickwillowmuseum.com/ or visit their Facebook Page 'Prickwillow Engine Museum'.

You may also want to watch: