Appointments role in as first baby is registered at council's new Ely office

Baby Issac, the first to be registered at Cambridgeshire County Council's new Ely Registation Office. Picture: Supplied/Council Supplied/Council

The first baby has been registered at the new Ely Registration Office at the former Strikes bowling alley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Baby Issac was the first to be registered today (September 17) following the redevelopment of the building bought by the council in 2016.

Former owners, Strikes Bowling, were in the Angel Drove building since the late 1990s before it closed for good in April 2016.

As well as the registration office, the building will also be the new home of the Cambridgeshire archives, which could bring 9,000 new visitors to the city each year.

You may also want to watch:

The official opening was Monday, September 16 and the move of the county's registration records - which date back to 1837 - from Shire Hall will follow soon.

Councillor Steve Criswell, Cambridgeshire County Council's (CCC) chair of the communities and partnership committee, said: "September marks an exciting new chapter for our Registration Service in Ely.

"The building has been extensively re-developed over the last year to create a suitable, modern home for both Cambridgeshire archives and the Ely Registration Office.

"The new facilities include a modern fit for purpose venue with a landscaped outdoor area for photography."

The archives move from Cambridge to Ely is expected to take several months and they plan to open the facilities at the end of 2019.

Appointments and ceremonies can be booked online, and copy certificates ordered, at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk or by calling 0345 0345 1363.