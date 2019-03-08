Advanced search

New president for Ely Hereward Rotary Club

PUBLISHED: 15:50 27 June 2019

Christine Gascoigne took over as the new president of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club at an informal buffet at her home in Ely. Guests included the Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and representatives from a number of local charities. Picture: FRANK CONNOLLY.

Christine Gascoigne took over as the new president of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club at an informal buffet at her home in Ely. Guests included the Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and representatives from a number of local charities. Picture: FRANK CONNOLLY.

Christine Gascoigne took over as the new president of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club at an informal buffet at her home in Ely.

Among the guests at the buffet were the Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, Cathy Wright from Ely Foodbank, Roger Hill from Cambridgeshire Hearing Help and Susan Wiggans from Branching Out.

Other local charities and good causes supported by the rotary club in the past year include The Ely Eel Appeal, The Ely Museum Project, Friends of Jubilee Gardens, The Babylon Gallery, Ely Young Persons Project, and the Ely Town Crier Competition.

The Hereward Club meets on Wednesday evenings at St Peter's House in Broad Street.

Frank Connolly, who is a member of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, said: "We are a different kind of rotary club, supporting our local community.

"We are an inclusive club and welcome women and men of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in our activities."

For more information go to www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org

